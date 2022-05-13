Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

In photos: Strictly Soulful takeover of Liberation in Peterborough

It was another huge night of Drum & Bass as Strictly Soulful’s monthly takeover of Liberation in Peterborough sold out once more.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 12:00 am

Headliners on the night were Halogenix and MC Fokus.

If you missed out, the next Strictly Soulful night at Liberation is on June 3 with the biggest line up so far – 5 headline acts – Ill Truth, Submotive, Kolectiv, Bluejay and Peas with lots of support from regulars Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Mr Nash, Morbz, Sparka, Linden D and Drax.

1. Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales

2. Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales

3. Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales

4. Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Strictly Soulful at Liberation May 6

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
PeterboroughHeadliners
Next Page
Page 1 of 5