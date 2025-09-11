In Peterborough this week - a huge cultural festival and swim with your dog at The Lido
Peterborough European Cultural Festival
Stanley Park, September 14, from 11am to 6pm
Hundreds of performers in national costumes will entertain with singing and dancing while there will be around 70 stalls selling food, drink, arts and crafts and more through the day.
The free, family friendly event has been designed to embrace the multicultural identity of the city.
WHITTLESEY FESTIVAL
Market Square, Sunday 14 September, 10am – 4pm
The town centre will be buzzing with music, dance, entertainment, stalls, rides and attractions for all the family. Celebrations start at 10am with a parade from Broad Street which will wind its way to the Market Square for the official opening by the Mayor of Whittlesey .
Peterborough Local History Society
St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, tonight at 7.30pm
John Hillier’s talk is on “Harringworth Viaduct, a Victorian Gem”. The vast 82 arch structure crossing the Welland Valley at Harringworth is the longest brick-built viaduct in the UK. All welcome (£3).
DOG SWIM
Peterborough Lido, September 12, 13 and 14
The Lido will be closing for the season with not one, not two, but three days of special swims for you and your four-legged friends.
90 minute sessions available throughout the day: 9.00am-10.30am, 11.00am-12.30pm, 1.00pm-2.30pm and 3.00pm-4.30pm.
COMEDY ALL STARS
New Theatre, September 12
The Anglia Comedy Allstars are back with a top line-up, featuring:
Clinton Baptiste, from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights - the nation’s favourite clairvoyant medium;
BAFTA Nominated Rachel Parris, best known as the host of Dave’s Late Night Mash;
Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinner, Plebs);
Winner of the national Funny Women Awards, Thanyia Moore;
And star of the viral Greeters Guild online series Troy Hawke
Strictly over 18s only.
HERITAGE OPEN DAYS
Various places and dates, September 12-21
A series of events to celebrate the city’s history and culture are being held offering the chance to explore and find out more. Some of the places taking part include Thorney Abbey, Prebendal Manor, Crowland Abbey and Peterborough Cathedral.
Rave On
New Theatre, September 13
Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades. Prepare to be enthralled with an evening of back to back hits, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and plenty of dancing in the aisles!
EMMA KENNY: Killer Couples
The Cresset, September 12
One of the UK’s leading TV psychological experts returns with an enthralling new show that plunges into the depths of love twisted into terror, a chilling glimpse into the lives of duos who embarked on deadly paths, from Brady and Hindley to modern-day equivalents.
Kast Off Kinks
New Theatre, September 11 The current great line-up features Mick Avory (founding member of The Kinks), Mark Haley (Kinks 1989-93) and Mike Steed (Love Affair). Expect all the hits, including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset and more.
Longthorpe Tower Tours, September 13 and 14 (from 10am)
Longthorpe Tower is the surviving part of a 14th century fortified Manor House. It contains the finest set of medieval wall paintings in a domestic setting in Western Europe.
Book in advance at www.nenepark.org.uk