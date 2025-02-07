Heaven Can Wait - see a tribute to Meat Loaf in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Feb 2025, 08:51 BST
A rollercoaster ride of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits is in store when Heaven Can Wait comes to Peterborough later this year.

​Following a sold out tour of Spain in 2024, Heaven Can Wait embarks on a tour across Europe in 2025, bringing the hits Anything For Love, Bat Out of Hell, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Took the Words Right out of My Mouth and many more to The Cresset on June 14.

    Kerry Carlton, the producer of the show, boasts that the show features the “incredible vocals of Lee Brady and an awesome band made up of the UK’s most highly-skilled and reputable rock musicians and female rock vocalists. . . this spellbinding concert will take you on a rollercoaster ride of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits of all time.”

    Twenty years ago, Meat Loaf was recording the third album the Bat Out of Hell trilogy - The Monster is Loose. He played a series of international open-air festival performances in 2005, including seven in the UK.

    Heaven Can Wait is at The Cresset in Juneplaceholder image
    "Heaven Can Wait brings to life all the energy and drama that accompanied a Meat Loaf concert," Kerry added.

    Win tickets to see Heaven Can Wait

    We have a pair of tickets to give away for this fantastic show. Simply answer the question below to be in with the chance of winning.

    Meatloaf scored a million-selling hit in 1978 with the single: Cat Out of Hell? Bat Out of Hell? Rat Out of Hell?

    Email your answer to [email protected] before noon on February 10.

    News you can trust since 1948
