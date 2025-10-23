Halloween inside one of Peterborough's most haunted buildings
It is said that when the last visitors have gone, the Museum does not fall silent. Footsteps echo in empty corridors. A chill drifts through rooms untouched by any breeze. Some say
the “Lonely ANZAC”, Thomas Hunter, still keeps watch.
From the down-right scary to family friendly events too, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this spooky season at Peterborough Museum.
Candlelit Ghost Tours (25, 27 & 31 Oct)
Step into the darkness by flickering candlelight and uncover the stories of those who never truly left the Museum. Led by a costumed guide, wander through the halls where history and haunting intertwine. But beware – once you’ve seen Peterborough Museum in this light, you’ll never see it the same way again...
Halloween Ghost Walk (29 & 31 Oct)
Outside the Museum walls, the ghosts of Peterborough’s past linger in the streets. Follow your guide through the darkened city centre, where tales of restless spirits and uncanny happenings come to life. With a brand-new route this year, even seasoned ghost hunters will find new surprises lurking behind each corner…
Evening Priestgate Vaults Tours (27 – 31 Oct)
Beneath the Museum lie the cellars more than 500 years old. Here, in the depths of the building, the ghosts will come to tell their tales. Join a special guide and listen as the vaults themselves whisper secrets of the past.
After Dark at the WHO-seum – Family Friendly! (28 & 30 Oct)
Whovians, prepare yourselves for a journey through time and terror! Step into an after-dark adventure where you’ll face monsters, solve mysteries, and protect history itself. The Museum transforms into a playground for time travellers – complete with a well-earned hot chocolate at the journey’s end.
Monster Fun – Family Friendly! (30 & 31 Oct)
The monsters have taken over the whole of the museum! During the half-term holidays, journey on a trail around the building, unleash your imagination to create your own out-of- this-world creature and dive into myths of monsters both ancient and alien.
Reverie – A Dream of Autoimmunity (2 Nov)
Presented by METAL Peterborough and funded by Arts Council England
As darkness falls, the Museum hosts a new performance from artist Joanna Holland. Reverie – A Dream of Autoimmunity tells of young woman, a dreamy new friendship and a curse – turning the relationship chillingly wrong. Performed by award-winning actress Louise Kim Salter and directed by Stéphanie Joalland, the work explores the fine line between comfort and claustrophobia, healing and haunting.
Joanna Holland, artist, writer and curator said: “I’m thrilled to bring my short play to Peterborough Museum. As a local from Cambridgeshire, it means a great deal to share my work that was both written and developed locally, especially in the museum that holds an extraordinary reputation as the most haunted building in Peterborough - so it seems the perfect space to perform a ghostly tale which explores both haunting and chronic illness.”
The Reverie performance will be followed by a Q&A with Joanna and Louise.
