Glastonbury on the big screen - in Peterborough city centre

Festival vibes will be sweeping through Peterborough city centre when a free Glastonbury celebration takes centre stage.

The UK’s famous music festival will be shown on a big screen from St John’s Square on the weekend of June 29 and 30.

Organised by Peterborough Positive, the city centre's Business Improvement District (BID), the two-day Glastonbury event will also feature live music performances and food and beverage vendors to create a festival atmosphere.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We're looking forward to bringing the energy and excitement of Glastonbury to Peterborough city centre. It’s a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors to experience the spirit of one of the world's most famous music festivals in an intimate setting and without the mud!

Glastonbury will be on the big screen TV in St John's Square, Peterborough, later this month

“The green space behind St John’s Church lends itself to a big screen event and the concept worked well when we first introduced the screen in this location for last summer’s Wimbledon finals weekend.

“We’ve worked with businesses in and around St John’s Square to add some additional festival flavour to the weekend and we hope everyone enjoys the experience.”

The entertainment starts at 12.30pm on the Saturday and runs until 8pm. On the Sunday, the event continues from 12.30pm until 5pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, camping chairs and their best festival attire.