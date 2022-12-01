Get into the festive spirit with these Christmas specials

Coming to Stamford Corn Exchange this week

First up is:

BYE BYE BABY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 2 (7:30pm)

Bye Bye Baby

Most Popular

A jaw-dropping tribute to the musical phenomenon Jersey Boys and the timeless, iconic music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Incredible four-part harmonies, roof raising falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography. Bye Bye Baby is a show that will make it a night to remember!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show includes Frankie Valli’s greatest hits including Sherry, December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Grease, Can’t Take My Eyes Off you and many more. In addition to which will be Christmas songs in the style of Frankie Valli, featuring festive arrangements by the Four Seasons’ very own Bob Gaudio, alongside new versions of Christmas classics.

THAT 80S CHRISTMAS ROCK SHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 3 (7:30pm)

Do you love Bon Jovi, Queen, Bonnie Tyler, Journey, Guns N’ Roses? Are you Livin’ on a prayer and will never stop believing? Are you ready to fight for your right to party? Here we go again…

Advertisement Hide Ad

That 80s Christmas Rock Show is the ultimate rock tribute to the glorious 1980s. With over 2-hours of rock anthems and power ballads this Stadium-sized live music show pays homage to a whole era that taste forgot. Celebrating such legends as Whitesnake, Heart, Def Leppard, Kiss, and many, many more, all with a nostalgia backdrop of 80s Film themes and TV quotes. This Christmas special includes those spectacular 80s Christmas Classics we all know and love!

A 100% live show with lights, lasers, smoke, vintage audio and more animal print (faux, of course!) and spandex than is probably healthy. A very tongue-in-cheek, family friendly show with characters who never fail to get the house partying with rock fingers aloft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE RAT PACK CHRISTMAS SHOW

December 4 (6:00pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swing into the Christmas season with The Rat Pack and their famous Christmas Concert. The acclaimed

David Alacey (Lovejoy Inspector Alleyn) stars as Frank Sinatra alongside Paul Drakeley (Inside Out – BBC) as Dean Martin. They are joined by former Eastenders star and ITV’s (Central News) “Mr Weather” – Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jnr in the original Rat Pack show, now celebrating its 25th record breaking year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together they amaze audiences with their recreation of a magical Christmas at The Sands with Sinatra, Martin and Davis in this sensational show which brings the style, glamour, and excitement of the Las Vegas heyday to life. Including all the great hits – My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore,

Fly Me To The Moon and seasonal classics such as Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow and of course White Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as Frank, Dean and Sammy were joined on stage at The Sands by surprise Special Guests, that element of theatrical magic is recreated in this show with appearances by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Nancy Sinatra and Liza Minnelli adding even more glamour to this stylish production.

This yuletide treat for all the family, also features the fabulous Buddy Greco All-stars under the direction of BBC Musical Director Mac Shone at the piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

December 6 (7:30pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West End and television performers Glyn Kerslake (The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Bob Cratchit in Scrooge – London Palladium) and Elaine Glover (The Full Monty – Noel Coward Theatre, Emmerdale – ITV, Christmas with the Stars – Royal Albert Hall) will perform songs which will make you smile, restore your cheer and move you.

And the BBC’s John Florance will present Christmas readings familiar and unfamiliar to add more zest to the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GLADNESS: A CHRISTMAS LULLABY

December 9 (8:00pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladness are a seven piece tribute to the national treasures that are Madness.

Consisting of seasoned musicians that have played with such Ska legends as the Specials, Prince Buster, Desmond Dekker and Laurel Aitken and fronted by two lifelong Madness fan brothers with over 50 Madness concerts to their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madness were the most successful British band during the 80’s with a string of hits including Baggy Trousers, House of Fun, It must be Love to name a few, Gladness perform all the classics as well as a few album tracks for the diehard fans.