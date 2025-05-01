Epic day of Country Music at festival in Peterborough club - and best of the rest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler’s Country Music Club’s second mini Country Music Festival, on Sunday, from 12pm-5pm, then 6pm – late.

In the afternoon entertainment is provided by Andy Phoenyx, Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers and Meg McPartlin.

During the break, from 5pm-6pm you can enjoy the sounds of Sam Neighbour in the lounge,.

In the evening, you can look forward to hearing Chris Johno Johnson, Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers and the Darren Busby Duo – this will be a welcome back for Darren as he has just finished treatment for cancer.

Wristbands are £10 for afternoon or evening session or £18 for all day. Contact Jennifer on 01733 688324 for more details.

THURSDAY May 1st: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY May 2nd:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius 45 from 9pm. Peterborough party band, playing Pop and Rock chart hits.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Twix playing house music from 4pm – late followed by live music inside by Circa 73 from 10pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Robbie Williams tribute show from 9pm with Bannisters Pizza Street Food outside from 5-8pm

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Famous Unknowns

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, hosts the Peterborough Royal British legion VE80 dinner dance with entertainment from singing duo In The Mood. Check for tickets with Malcolm on 07368 115953.

SATURDAY May 3rd:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has its reopening night.

The Ostrich Inn has The Reckless from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Blagstreet Boys.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has A Little Moore from 9pm .

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Brotherhoods Roundabout from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Progressive Rock tribute band.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Velocity from 9pm playing Classic Rock and Pop covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ Twix playing house music from 2pm – 10pm followed by live music inside by The Ultra Sounds from 10pm .

The Broadway Club has Simon Ore.

SUNDAY May 4th:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Out Beyond Alice making their debut – Bank Holiday Music from 3-6pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DnA.

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 5.30pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Squadron from 2pm. Peterborough party band, playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll and modern chart hits

Charters has Jazz underground from 12pm – 3pm – a l ive DJ Jazz set, followed by live music by Anna & Jimmy duo from 3-6pm then Stir-Fry disco voyage from 6pm – late.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm.

WEDNESDAY 7th:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.