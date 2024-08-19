Cresset panto cast unveiled - including EastEnder Cheryl Fergison and Peterborough's Vanessa Boland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some familiar faces will be heading back to The Cresset… oh yes they will… as the venue unveils its cast for this year’s panto, Cinderella.

The most magical pantomime of them all – with sparkling sets and costumes, some tremendously ugly sisters and a sprinkling of magic - this classic fairytale will be given The Cresset pantomime treatment, from December 14-31.

Expect singalong tunes, a star cast, talented young dancers, plenty of audience participation and of course, a really happy ending.

Headlining this year’s cast once more is the fabulous Cheryl Fergison as the Fairy Godmother. Cheryl is probably best known as the much-loved long-running character of Heather Trott in Eastenders.

Cresset panto photocall - Cheryl Fergison, Alex Saddiqi, Vanessa Boland, George Dee, Richard Mann and Edward Simpson.

Cheryl has plenty of theatre credits and was Good Witch Glinda, last year in The Wizard Of Oz.

Making his Cresset debut, from Star Radio, is Josh Lovatt as Dandini. He is swapping entertaining listeners on Star Drivetime to entertain you.

Playing Cinderella, is Peterborough’s own Vanessa Boland, who started her career at The Cresset 30 years ago in the children’s ensemble in Aladdin and has since returned playing Fairy Liquid in Jack & The Beanstalk & Carabosse in Beauty & The Beast.

Cresset Panto regulars will know him well – it’s George Dee as Prince Charming.

Cinderella (Vanessa Boland) and the Ugly Sisters (Richard Mann and Edward Simpson)

George grew up in Peterborough and has been performing in Cresset Pantomimes for an incredible 17 years.

As one of the Ugly Sisters, Bella – it’s the hilarious Richard Mann, who has been acting for over 25 years in film, TV and theatre, including playing Fleshcreep in The Cresset production of Jack & The Beanstalk in 2020.

He also performs as Mick Jagger in The Rolling Stones Now and is also an established voice artist.

Joining the duo of Ugly Sisters, as Donna, he’s back again for the third time, it’s the fantastic Edward Simpson, and making his Cresset stage debut, is Alex Saddiqi as the uplifting Buttons.

Alex has been a part of many projects up and down the country including an array of shows with Proud and Loud in Manchester, and his first Panto last year as Idle Jack in Dick Whittington in Wales.

Alex is also a writer and recently released his first book ‘Two Lonely Otters’.

And last but by no means least, as the dastardly Baron Hardup, The Cresset welcomes back Peter McCrohon.

Peter is a Panto veteran, with this being his 25th (seven being at The Cresset) and his seventh version of Cinderella. Other credits include Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Old Shepherd in The Winters Tale & Mr Rand in the feature film Twenty Twenty Four.

Writer and Director Stuart Morrison has been producing and directing Cresset pantomimes both alone and with Premier Pantomimes since 2008 and is thrilled to be going to the ball with this latest production.

As always, talented, young local performers will star alongside the principal cast, with open auditions taking place on Sunday, September 8 at The Cresset.

Tickets are are on sale now and are available from the box office on 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk