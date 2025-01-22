Countdown begins to astronaut Tim Peake touching down at Peterborough theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British astronaut Tim Peake will bring the awe and wonder of space travel past, present and future to Peterborough when his latest tour lands at New Theatre on September 25.

Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space sees Tim sharing extraordinary archive footage bringing to life the adventures of astronauts in a celebration of the historic human endeavour of space exploration.

“'It seems like yesterday I was launching to space, and I still hold the very deep honour and excitement of that day very close,” said Tim, who in 2018 saw his spacecraft and spacesuit exhibited at Peterborough Cathedral.

“Being able to tour the country, with a special show like The Quest To Explore Space, where I can share just a small taste of what I experienced as an astronaut, reliving my own journey and sharing stories from those groundbreaking moments in space exploration, is absolutely fantastic.

“I hope the stories I share will give people a special insight into the magic of space and continue to inspire generations of future space explorers.”

Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space follows the huge success of Tim’s sold-out debut tour My Journey To Space, which ran from 2021 to 2023.

Tim Peake joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army – making history in December 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

He retired from the ESA in 2023 but has continued to work with them and the UK Space Agency as an ambassador for space to inspire young people to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

From our first forays into space through to the vast potential of the future, there is nobody more qualified than Tim to recount stories from his own journey and bring to life many iconic and groundbreaking missions from the past.

He’ll reveal what spaceflight is really like: From the wondrous view of Earth, living in weightlessness, the unique dangers and unexpected moments of humour, to the years of training and gruelling psychological and physical pressures an astronaut must endure.

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 24, from nothird.co.uk/live-shows/tim-peake or www.newtheatre-peterborough.com.