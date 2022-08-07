City choirs will be joined by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for Cathedral concert

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Image: Ben Wright

Showcasing an impressive programme of classics including Mendelssohn, Brahms and Wagner, the event will feature performances from celebrated mezzo-soprano Karen England of popular classical crossover duo The OperaBabes and city choirs Peterborough Male Choir and Peterborough Voices.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is at the forefront of music making in the UK and internationally, typically performing around two hundred concerts each season. With its broad repertoire and popular appeal, it is the UK’s most ‘in-demand’ orchestra, attracting a global audience of half-a-million people and achieving thirty million downloads annually.

In addition to its annual season of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and its Cadogan Hall home, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is a respected cultural ambassador and enjoys a busy schedule of touring, performing at concert halls and festivals worldwide – and this year Peterborough is firmly on the list!

The Orchestra’s mission is to make live music as accessible as possible, enriching lives through musical experiences and creating a space for live music at the heart of modern society... goals which are firmly aligned with those of the choirs, with their extensive programme of outreach work across the city, from pop-up choirs to school singing days.

Given their shared vision, it’s no surprise that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the city choirs are old friends: they partnered in 2015 to premiere a specially-commissioned piece of music by celebrated composer Errollyn Wallen MBE at prestigious classical music venue St John’s Smith Square, London, and subsequently at Peterborough’s then-Broadway Theatre as part of sell-out event Spectacular Classics.

It’s not every day that a world class concert orchestra comes to town, and who knows when they’ll be back.