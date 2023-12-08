News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Cirque Echantment - a dynamic fairytale on a Peterborough stage

The critically acclaimed magical and mystical world of Cirque Enchantment is back by popular demand with a limited UK tour set to enthral a Peterborough audience in February
By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Dec 2023, 07:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cirque Enchantment sees a little girl with a big imagination enter a frozen circus wonderland and a mysterious path of good versus evil, meeting an array of weird, wonderful and talented characters along the way.

This magical production – at New Theatre on February 22 – features superb choreography, breathtaking live vocals and mesmerising circus performers, plus an eclectic and iconic musical soundtrack including Wings, Mad World, Sweet Dreams, The Show Must Go On, Relight My Fire, Chandelier, I'll Put A Spell On You and many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a number of residencies Cirque enchantment last toured in 2018 to great acclaim.

Most Popular
    Cirque Enchantment comes to Peterborough in the New YearCirque Enchantment comes to Peterborough in the New Year
    Cirque Enchantment comes to Peterborough in the New Year

    Stuart Glover (The SpongeBob Musical, Madagascar the Musical, An Audience with Anton du Beke, Firedance and many more) Creative Director & Producer said: “Cirque Enchantment is a show which allows the audience to switch off and enter a world of creativity and imagination in a magical and ethereal adventure which has delighted audiences across the UK & Europe . We’re very excited to be performing this beautiful show in 2024”.

    The perfect tonic to the winter blues, prepare to escape reality and be enchanted and mesmerised with this perfect treat for the whole family.

    For more information and tickets visit www.cirqueenchantment.co.uk

    Related topics:PeterboroughNew TheatreEurope