Cirque Echantment - a dynamic fairytale on a Peterborough stage
Cirque Enchantment sees a little girl with a big imagination enter a frozen circus wonderland and a mysterious path of good versus evil, meeting an array of weird, wonderful and talented characters along the way.
This magical production – at New Theatre on February 22 – features superb choreography, breathtaking live vocals and mesmerising circus performers, plus an eclectic and iconic musical soundtrack including Wings, Mad World, Sweet Dreams, The Show Must Go On, Relight My Fire, Chandelier, I'll Put A Spell On You and many more.
Following a number of residencies Cirque enchantment last toured in 2018 to great acclaim.
Stuart Glover (The SpongeBob Musical, Madagascar the Musical, An Audience with Anton du Beke, Firedance and many more) Creative Director & Producer said: “Cirque Enchantment is a show which allows the audience to switch off and enter a world of creativity and imagination in a magical and ethereal adventure which has delighted audiences across the UK & Europe . We’re very excited to be performing this beautiful show in 2024”.
The perfect tonic to the winter blues, prepare to escape reality and be enchanted and mesmerised with this perfect treat for the whole family.
For more information and tickets visit www.cirqueenchantment.co.uk