Christmas comes early for Anton's fans

Anton Du Beke announces Christmas show in Peterborough

As people continue to enjoy the last of the summer, Anton Du Beke has embraced his favourite time of year, Christmas, and has announced his brand-new nationwide tour – which comes to Peterborough New Theatre on December 3.

One of the country’s best-loved and most accomplished entertainers, Anton is returning with his show - Christmas with Anton & Friends, after a hugely successful run last year.

Anton, a self-confessed fan of Christmas will welcome singer Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers to create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of Christmas cheer.

The show features some of Anton’s favourite Christmas songs, as well as a classic Christmas sing-a long and a big Christmas medley to end the show.

He shared a funny video with his children, George and Henrietta, to announce the tour. The trio wore reindeer antlers as the three sang Christmas songs from their sunny pool-side location.

Anton said: “As the song says, ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.’ You can’t start talking about Christmas too early in my opinion. The children, Hannah and I absolutely love it. Nothing compares to it – it’s the best time of the year.

“I loved doing the shows so much last year – they were simply magical - so I genuinely can’t wait to get on the road and do it all again.”

Don’t miss this special opportunity to get up close to the King of the Ballroom in 2025. Tickets and further information can be booked online at www.antontour.com

