Are your ready for Zombie Apocalypse and Red Light, Green Light?

Enjoy Halloween fun at Rumble

Get ready for a spine-tingling showdown this October half term as Rumble Live Action Gaming brings back its hugely popular Halloween sessions - bigger, bolder, and creepier than ever!

The award-winning outdoor adventure attraction will be running Halloween-themed missions across the weekend of October 25th and 26th October plus extra midweek dates: October 31 at Rutland Water (last day of the season) and October 30 at Grafham Water.

Expect adrenaline-fuelled team battles, bonus challenges, sweet treats… and, new for this year, the chance to win a prize for the best Halloween costume at every session.

The woodland arenas, on the shores of stunning reservoirs, will be transformed into eerie battlegrounds for missions such as:

● Zombie Apocalypse - Band together to defeat the undead with ten times the health of normal enemies.

● Red Light, Green Light - Inspired by the Netflix hit Squid Game, dodge the watchful eye of the terrifying Young-hee doll and make it to safety!

Each action-packed session includes head-to-head battles and sniper challenges, using state-of-the-art laser rifles with a 200+ metre range and holographic red dot sights.

Costumes are encouraged, but optional - whether you’re coming in full zombie gear or just your regular Rumble camo, everyone is welcome.

•All proceeds from the last session on October 31 at Rutland will be donated to Peterborough children’s charity Little Miracles, which supports families who have children with additional needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions.

“We’re thrilled to be raising money for Little Miracles, a children’s charity that does incredible work for local families,” said Jacquie Rumble, who runs the business with her three sons.

Booking advised at www.rumblelive.co.uk