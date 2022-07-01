The park is run UK’s biggest inflatable water park operators, Aqua Park Group, and after launching at the weekend, will be open until September.

Based on the shores Grafham Water near Huntingdon, the outdoor activity centre has more than 25 inflatables providing exhilarating fun for up to 90 thrill-seekers at a time.

Aqua Park Group has once again worked with Anglian Water to launch the water park, after building a successful relationship with the water company in 2021 at the same venue, along with its original venue, Aqua Park Rutland at Rutland Water.

The water park is located at Marlow Car Park, Buckden Road – on the north shore of the reservoir, next to the visitor centre – and will test visitors with obstacles including the ‘Tornado Tower’, ‘Demolition Balls’, ‘Cliff Hanger’ and ‘Flip and Flop’.

In addition to the extra inflatables, Anglian Water has created a beach area near the water park using 60 tonnes of sand.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Aqua Park Grafham Water lifeguards will also watch over the swim area around the beach.

Connor James, co-founder of Aqua Park Grafham Water, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the park back to Grafham Water again this year, following a successful first season in 2021.

“This year we’ve increased the number of obstacles, including the addition of ‘Demolition Balls’, so the course can provide exhilarating and rewarding summer fun, for all the family.

“The new beach area is a fantastic addition, and means the whole area is a fun destination for all the family with areas for the smaller children to paddle and build sandcastles, while the bigger kids and adults can tackle the obstacles on the water park.

“Our experienced lifeguards will be on hand to ensure everyone’s safety around the beach, as we continue to work closely with Anglian Water.

“Over the last few years, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s physical andmental health has been significant, so we’re really excited to be playing our part in giving people and families muchneeded access to a fulfilling outdoor experience, to help restore their physical and mental wellbeing.”

He added: “Grafham Water is one of the region’s most popular outdoor destinations, which includes cycling, mini golf and sailing; and we hope Aqua Park Grafham Water will help increase the number of visitors to this fantastic venue.”

All visitors to Aqua Park Grafham Water will be provided buoyancy aids, but must be aged six and over, 1.2m tall and able to swim 25 metres unaided to take part.

Some of the UK’s highest qualified lifeguards will be on duty throughout the day, both in and out of the water.

Tickets for the park can be booked online at www.aquaparkgroup.co.uk/grafham and cost £20 for a one-hour session.

It’s recommended that a wetsuit is worn, although they can be hired on the day for £5 or purchased in advance during the booking process.

