An Evening With Lysaght, Murphy, Overend and Pougatch

Four national sports broadcasters with 150 years’ experience between them have joined forces to share their highs and lows from their illustrious careers on stage.

​ They have attended some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events – from Ashes battles to Wimbledon, Olympics to Grand Nationals, football and rugby World Cups.

Dealing with some of the biggest names in sport, their stories aren’t shared in podcasts or autobiographies.

They were there when sporting history was made and their anecdotes are specific to them, not recycled tales that are now familiar to many audiences.

And on November 26, Stamford Corn Exchange has An Evening With Cornelius Lysaght, Pat Murphy, Mark Pougatch and Jonathan Overend.

The format is simple: Four friends over many years pulling out the plums from their vast experience. Four microphones, four chairs. A short interval but around three hours of hilarious, sometimes painful anecdotes.

Cornelius is one of the most respected figures in the world of horse racing, the BBC’s racing correspondent for two decades.

Pat is the longest-serving contributor to Sports Report on Saturday afternoons, having clocked up more than 40 years on that historic radio programme.

Mark is one of the most recognisable TV sporting hosts, while Jonathan is a byword in sport for versatility and authority.

Tickets from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk