All you need to know about July's Oundle International Festival

Ronnie Scott's All Stars will be appearing at Oundle International Festival

Running from July 8-16, there are new delights as well as welcome returnees to the Festival.

From jazz, folk, classical music, family theatre, beautiful gardens and community activities, there is something for every age and preference. With heavenly jazz sounds, the festival sees the welcome return of the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. For the more classical tastes, Creative Oundle continue to support and present young musicians just starting out in their professional careers through the Young Artists’ Lunchtime Recital programme.

Following the enthusiastic reception they received from audiences in 2021, two of the young musicians from this programme return with a third up and coming wonder to play the Stahl Theatre as The Paddington Trio, followed later in the week by Classico Latino to transport audiences to the warm evenings and passionate serenades of Latin America.

The Oundle on Show weekend (July 9/10) showcases some of the delights Oundle has to offer with free music concerts with the Rusty Players of Oundle and the Oundle Gilbert & Sullivan Players, hidden gardens and the traditional Big Tea.

Join the Come and Sing day, or come along on either (or both) days with family to build an eco-Oundle with artist Tim Neath from Cardboard Creatives: build a cardboard version of Oundle using recycled cardboard. Dance the night away with local ceilidh band Five String Thing at the Ceilidh jointly hosted by Creative Oundle and their friends Oundle Fringe Festival; and if you like folk music, don’t miss stars of the current folk scene Merry Hell.

The eco-friendly Handlebards return to the Festival performing Twelfth Night in front of Lyveden’s newly opened visitor centre, while for those slightly younger of heart, Barnwell Country Park sees the return of a David Walliams’ best seller, the theatrical adaptation of Awful Auntie.

Oundle’s party of the year is not to be missed, the Party at the Wharf is thrilled this year to be presenting Queen tribute band, Flash!. Dance, sing and relax with lots on offer there for all to enjoy.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

7.30pm Stahl Theatre

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club returns to Oundle with a brand new collection of music, narration and projected archive images and footage, celebrating Ronnie Scott’s ‘Soho Songbook’.

See Awful Auntie outdoors at Barnwell

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Mansfield Park

Boughton House, Kettering, 7pm

Waterperry Opera Festival’s period-perfect production of Jonathan Dove’s Mansfield Park brings Jane Austen’s world to life with delicious wit and beautiful music.

Come and Sing

Oundle School Chapel, 10.30am-12.30pm & 2pm-4pm; 4.30pm sing through

Tickets: £15 (or £18 to include a ticket to Les Parapluies de Cherbourg.

Festivals’ Ceilidh

7.30pm Queen Victoria Hall

Tickets: £8 in adv / £10 on the door

Cardboard Oundle workshop

Queen Victoria Hall 11am - 3pm. Free Admission.(also Sunday)

Oundle Art Summer Exhibition

Yarrow Gallery, Glapthorn Road, Oundle 10am – 4pm daily (until July 16). Free Admission.

SUNDAY, JULY 10:

Oundle Gilbert & Sullivan Players : Trial by Jury

St Peters Church, 2pm & 3pm. Free Admission.

Rusty Players of Oundle

4pm – 5pm Oundle School Chapel. Free Admission.

An opportunity to enjoy the music making of Oundle’s own legendary orchestra with their conductor, David Milsted, at the helm.

Big Afternoon Tea

5.15pm Oundle School Common Room. Free Admission.

Open Gardens

11am - 3pm Tickets: £5 in adv / £7 on the door / u16 free when accompanied by an adult.

An opportunity to visit some of the town’s exquisite private gardens including the magnificent two acre garden of Cobthorne in the heart of the town.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Young Artists’ Programme Recital: Bethany Peck (trombone); Quentin Thomas (piano)

1pm St Peter’s Church, Oundle. Tickets: £7.50 (live stream access £5)

Teatime Organ Recital – David Pipe (organ)

4.30pm St Mary’s Church, Titchmarsh

David Pipe is the Diocese of Leeds Director of the Keyboard Studies Programme and Cathedral Organist, and a tutor on this year’s Creative e Oundle for Organists Summer School.

Paddingt on Trio – Tuulia Hero (violin), Patrick Moriarty (cello), Stephanie Tang (piano)

7.30pm Stahl Theatre. Tickets: £18 adult / £7 u18.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Young Artists’ Programme Rectial – Charlotte Clapperton (mezzo soprano), Mark Rogers (piano)

St. Peter’s Church, 1pm. Tickets: £7.50 (live stream access: £5)

In the first lunchtime recital featuring students from the Royal Academy of Music, Charlotte and Mark have chosen to programme their recital based on the theme “Poets of the British Isles”.

Les Parapluies de Cherbourg/The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (PG) (In French with subtitles)

7.30pm Stahl Theatre. Tickets: £6.50 adult / £3 u18.

A 1964 musical romantic film. Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo star as two young lovers based in the French city of Cherbourg.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Young Artists’ Programme Recital – Timothy Rumsey (piano)

1pm St Peter’s Church. Tickets: £7.50 (live stream access £5)

The second luncthtime recital given by students at the Royal Academy of Music features pianist, Timothy Rumsey, a dynamic young artist with a passion for a wide variety of music.

Late Night Organ recital – Katherine Dienes-Williams (organ)

10pm Oundle School Chapel. Free admission (retiring collection).

Katherine Dienes-Williams, is Organist and Master of the Choristers at Guildford Cathedral.

Classico Latino – Barbara Dziewięcka (violin), Ivan Guevara (piano), Graham Walker (cello), Andria Antoniou (vocals), Rey Crespo (bass)

7.30pm Stahl Theatre. Tickets: £19.50 / £18 adult / £7 u18

THURSDAY JULY 14

Lunchtime Recital – Robert Quinney (organ)

1pm Oundle School Chapel. Tickets: £7.50

The Handlebards: Twelfth Night

7.00pm Lyveden Manor. Tickets: £45 Family ticket (two adults & two children) / £18 adult / £7 u18.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Young Artists’ Programme Recital – Hannah Condliffe (oboe), Dominic Doutney (piano).

1pm St Peter’s Church, Oundle. Tickets: £7.50(live stream £5).

Awful Auntie

5pm Barnwell Country Park. Tickets: £45 Family ticket (two adults & two children) / £18 adult / £7 u18.

Merry Hell

8pm Stahl Theatre. Tickets: £19.50 & £18 adult / £7 u18

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Morning Coffee Concert – Katharine Pardee (organ)

11.00am St Mary and All Saints Church,, Fotheringhay

Party at the Wharf starring Flash! A Tribute to QUEEN

Oundle Wharf – 5pm-10.45pm.