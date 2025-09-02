A night of Soul and Motown from The Notifications

The Notifications

Hot new Soul and Motown act The Notifications return for another unforgettable night of live music, passion and non-stop energy at the Parkway Club on Maskew Avenue in Peterborough on Saturday.

The Notifications are a six-piece band rapidly making their mark across Peterborough and beyond. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Tash Hou, with a line-up of top-tier musicians, the band delivers high-energy, floor-filling shows inspired by the golden age of soul – with a modern twist.

Already turning heads and winning hearts across the region with their incredible live performances, The Notifications have quickly built a reputation as a true floor-filling experience.

At the heart of The Notifications is powerhouse vocalist Tash Hou – a familiar name in Peterborough’s music scene from her solo projects, multiple bands, and her unforgettable run as the female front of the iconic Motor City Vipers.

She’s joined by an all-star line-up of musicians who bring serious soul credentials to the stage: Jack Parker on bass, Mark Stevens on drums, Dom Briggs-Fish on keys, Susannah Sutton on saxophone and Graham King on lead guitar

For Tash, this project is deeply personal. She said: “Growing up, my dad’s passion for Northern Soul was contagious. I’d sit with him for hours, listening to records spin, and I fell in love with the music. The Notifications are my way of sharing that joy with others – celebrating the music that shaped me and creating nights that people will never forget.”

On the night, audiences will not only enjoy the band’s high-energy set – featuring 10 brand-new tracks added to their repertoire – but also a live vinyl set from Ping (Tash’s dad), the very man who first inspired her love of the genre and a warm up set from Mark Stevens.

Tickets (from ticketsource) are £5 for members and £10 for non-members, with 20% of proceeds donated to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.