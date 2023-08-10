A massive day of dance music as UNDER returns to Orton Mere

UNDER returns this weekend

UNDER​Orton Mere, August 12

The outdoor dance event returns under the Nene Parkway flyover with its inaugural festival.

There will be two stages dedicated to House & DnB featuring some of the most in-demand DJs in the world featuring Hedex, Richy Ahmed, Vibe Chemistry, Alisha, Charlie Tee, Murphy's Law, Disrupta, Maur, Emily Makis (Live), ADR, Issey Cross (Live), Micah Baxter and more!

Here’s a gallery from the May event

THURSDAY 10th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry, £30 bar tab up for the grabs!

FRIDAY 11th:

Charters has House Genetics present “History of House” from 6pm until 1am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Sidekicks from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T with “Old School Envy” from 9pm, playing a mash-up of the finest urban old school anthems strictly from 1990-2010.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has 20/20 Vision from 9pm.SATURDAY:The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk has Duckfest which gets under way at 12pm and has performances by Unhinged (1pm), Palmy Ukulele Band (2.45pm), Mellow Submarine (4pm), Arctic Roll (5.45pm), The Tour*Ettes (7.30pm) and Citizen Smith (9pm). Fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

The Crown has Back 2 The Future from 9pm playing 70’s, 80’s, 90’s Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits.

The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has True British Mayhem.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm till 3am – playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ Mr Nash’s “Funk & Stuff” from 2pm until late, playing 80s, soul and swing, funk and stuff, 90s RnB, Reggae, House n Garage and DnB.

Spangler's@The Parkway, Maskew Avenue, welcomes the popular Kenny Junior. Everyone welcome, all kinds of dancing, £5.50 on the door.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Steve Moyse.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has acoustic duo Aud and Stevie B.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has All The Small Things.SUNDAY 13th:The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has 20/20 Vision from 2pm playing Pop and Rock covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by music from DNA at 5pm.