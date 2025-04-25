Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Menopause the Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause is more than just a stage production; it’s a celebration of women facing life’s challenges together with humour and grace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For audiences, it’s a chance to laugh, reflect, and find solidarity in shared experiences.

The show, at The Cresset on May 4, promises an evening of laughter, music, and heartfelt storytelling. This smash-hit sequel reunites audiences with four unforgettable characters, catching up with them five years after the original Menopause the Musical®.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring alongside Maureen Nolan are Carli Norris (Doctors, Hollyoaks, EastEnders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and West End star Daniele Coombe. Together, they deliver a performance that is as hilarious as it is relatable.

Menopause The Musical 2

The production takes you on a high-seas adventure where tales of life, love, and loss are shared with humour and sincerity. From hot flushes and mood swings to memory lapses and weight gain, Cruising Through Menopause offers a reassuring and entertaining exploration of the “joys” of menopause. The show celebrates the enduring power of friendship and self-discovery, all set to a soundtrack of side-splitting parodied hits that will have audiences laughing, cheering, and maybe even shedding a tear.

With an age advisory of 16+, Menopause the Musical 2 is a heartfelt tribute to the trials and triumphs of middle age, promising an unforgettable evening for all who attend.