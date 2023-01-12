Harry Hill and Guz Khan are both in Peterborough this week

PETERBOROUGH VEGAN MARKET

Cathedral Square, January 14

On Saturday, the Vegan Market will be returning to the city and setting up in Cathedral Square, bringing a selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, and more from 10:30am to 4pm.

HARRY HILL: PEDIGREE FUN!New Theatre, January 13Look who is back with in an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular? “It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show,” says Harry.

GUZ KHAN LIVE!The Cresset, January 18Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live!

THE LOST KING (12A)Key Theatre Silver Screening January 19In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a carpark in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics. This is a life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history.

LIVINGKey Theatre Silver Screening, January 13The story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful .

TALK

Peterborough Civic Society,

St Mark's Church Hall, Lincoln Road, January 16 (7.30pm)

Geoff Sayers MBE, who served as a volunteer firefighter for thirty-two years, will talk about Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade which was founded in 1884 and which has had a long and distinguished history. The Brigade has now been in continuous existence for one hundred and thirty-eight years and has proved its worth to the city on numerous occasions, for example, in helping to extinguish the fires at Peterborough Cathedral in 2001 and at the Greyhound Stadium in 1999.

TALK

Peterborough Local History SocietySt Andrew’s United Reform Church, tonight (7.30pm)The speaker is Brian Kell BEM, on the history of the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival (which takes place this weekend) since the modern festival was started in 1980. Everyone is welcome to attend

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATEKey Theatre ROH Screening, January 19Christopher Wheeldon’s new full-length ballet brings the magic realism of this famous modern Mexican novel to The Royal Ballet.Tita lives with her family on a ranch in Mexico. She falls in love with a boy, Pedro, who lives nearby, but when they want to marry, family precedent prevents it.

