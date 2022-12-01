Dick Whittington panto at the Key Theatre.

FESTIVE FUN

Queensgate, December 3Capture your cheeky ‘resting Grinch face’ in the Giant Photo Bauble from 11am to 3pm, complete with artificial snow to create a winter wonderland scene or book for the VR Bauble and be whisked off Santa’s workshop in Lapland each day up to December 24.

FESTIVE FUN

Peterborough Museum until December 23Enjoy the Winter Festivals exhibition, showcasing celebrations from across the globe, or the Christmas Gift exhibition to view and purchase work from talented local artists including ceramics and textiles.

FESTIVE FUNIce Rink and Christmas Market at Ferry Meadows until December 24Get in the mood with an eco-friendly ice rink, Christmas market, fun fair and free Christmas craft activities for children, with twinkling lights and festive garlands creating a festive atmosphere.

FESTIVE FUNIce Rink, Cathedral Square, until January 2The giant ice rink is a spectacular new centrepiece for Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations, surrounded by festive stalls.

CHRISTMAS MARKET

March town centre, Sunday, December 4, 10am-3pm

Soak up the holiday atmosphere and enjoy a whole host of Christmas music, entertainment, shopping, festive food and drink and much more.

FESTIVE EVENT

Westraven Community Café, December 6-20Enjoy a Christmas dinner with friends or familyBook at 01733 330040

PAUL CHOWDHRYNew Theatre, December 4Paul tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden. Age 14+

DICK WHITTINGTONKey Theatre until January 8With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can our hero stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?Read the review

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICALNew Theatre until SaturdayBased on Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning worldwide film phenomenon, and starring Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and BBC’s Eastenders’ Maisie Smith.

PETERBOROUGH COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAThe church of the Sacred Heart & St Oswald, December 7The concert will be a mix of classical, popular and festive pieces to celebrate the end of another musical term for PCO, which was formed in 2018 and is made up of a wide range of abilities.The concert will start at 7.30pm and will last about an hour with refreshments afterwards.

THE SNOWMANNew Theatre, December 6, 6.30pmThe classic animated film The Snowman, with narrator and soundtrack performed by a live orchestra and accompanied by your favourite festive music.

RULES FOR LIVINGStamford Arts Centre, December 6-10 (Shoestring Theatre)We’ve all been there, the family Christmas Day from hell. Everyone tries really, really hard but there comes a point when something (or someone) snaps and all hell breaks loose.

G4 AT CHRISTMASPeterborough Cathedral, December 3 (7.30pm)Timeless Christmas classics sung by opera quartet, G4, who exploded into the industry and the public's hearts back in 2004 on the X-Factor.

