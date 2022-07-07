13 great things to do in the Peterborough area this week

Gangsta Granny comes to New Theatre next week

NEWBOROUGH SUMMER FETEThe Bull pub, Newborough, July 10 (starts at 11am)Raising funds towards the St Bartholomew village church repairs, there will be craft stalls, bouncy castles, barbecue, vintage vehicles, games and live music – and karaoke from 6pm

SUMMER FETEPaston All Saints Church Hall, Bartram Gate, Saturday, July 9

Fom 2.00pm until 4.00pm, the ffete promises lots of fun for all ages, with games and competitions throughout the afternoon.

EXTINCTION

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, from Saturday until November

Visitors can explore fossils, seized artefacts and life-sized casts brought together to explore thehistory of extinction. It looks at how creatures from the past became extinct, why it happened and what we can do to save endangered species and protect the planet. This free must-see exhibition opens on Saturday, is suitable for all ages and has something for everyone.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAMPeterborough Cathedral Cloisters, July 14Quantum Theatre presents an enchanting, exuberant and rip-roaringly funny production of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedy—a treat for all age groups.

CHARITY FOOTBALL MATCH

Peterborough Sports Football Club., from 1am (1pm kick off)

A variety of celebs and ex pros will be turning out for the Football Vs Cancer day. Tickets £5.00, free for under 16s.

ANTON & GIOVANNI- HIM & METhe Cresset, tonight (July 7)Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers in a true dance extravaganza!

GANGSTA GRANNYNew Theatre, July 14-17Birmingham Stage Company, the acclaimed producers of hit stage shows Horrible Histories and Billionaire Boy are bringing their acclaimed West End production of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to Peterborough for eight performances.Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

GO YOUR OWN WAY – THE FLEETWOOD MAC LEGACYNew Theatre, July 10Paying tribute to their “Rumours” line up of Stevie, Mick, John, Christine & Lindsey, which remains their most commercially successful to date, this show recreates the energy and passion of Fleetwood Mac.

RONNIE SCOTT’S ALL STARSStahl Theatre, Oundle, July 8Oundle International Festival, which runs until July 16, gets underway with a visit from the All Stars with a brand newcelebration of Ronnie Scott’s ‘Soho Songbook’.

OUNDLE FRINGE FESTIVALVarious venues until July 16Performances in pubs, cafes and restaurants featuring Pennyless, Disarray, The Weekenders, Jonathan Townsend, Lexie Green, poet Suzanne Tuck, a ceilidh with Five String Thing and more.

ROMEO & JULIETFerry Meadows, until SaturdayMask Theatre bring you the classic tale of star-crossed lovers whose romance blooms against all odds nightly at 7.30pm with 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets: www.masktheatre.co.uk

GILBERT O’SULLIVAN: JUST GILBERTNew Theatre, July 11With a back catalogue that has won respect and adoration all over the world, enjoy some new songs alongside classics such as ‘Alone Again Naturally’, ‘Clair’ and ‘Nothing Rhymed’ .