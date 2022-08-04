11 things to keep you entertained in and around Peterborough

Deepings Raft Race returns this Sunday

DEEPINGS RAFT RACE

Deeping St James, Sunday, from 11am

A free to enter family fun day with a funfair and a huge variety of stalls stretching from Bridge Street through to the Town Centre in Market Deeping, but the main attraction is around 40 rafts decorated to match the “Back To The 80s” theme racing up the river with most of the crew and many spectators in fancy dress. More at www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

MILLFIELD FESTIVAL

New England Rec, August 6, 12pm to 6pm

Enjoy a day filled with music, activities, performances, and fun. Highlights include Black Eagles, a Tanzanian Acrobatics group; Forbidden Identity, a Deaf led hip hop dance / parkour show; DJing throughout the day from Amir Suleman and live street art creation plus a carnival parade finale.

Jongleurs Comedy Club

Bijou, Bridge Street, August 5

Jongleurs Comedy are back on the road bringing the finest stand-up comedy- 3 great names from UK Comedy circuit Cerys Nelmes (pictured), Tom Toal and Rudi Lickwood.

FAMILY FILMS: MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRU

Key Theatre, August 7

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails.

Teddy Bears Picnic

Sacrewell Farm, August 6 and 7

Bring your favourite Teddy, enter the best dressed teddy and owner competition and take part in the daily special teddy parade. Or settle down and watch some teddy bears on screen action.

Stamford Shakespeare Company

Tolethorpe Hall, Rutland

You can see Romeo and Juliet until Saturday (inc matinee) and from Monday Spider’s web, a comedy whodunnit from the ‘Queen of Crime’ Agatha Christie

Lil’ Jimmy Reed

The Cresset, August 8

Experience the raw, unadulterated sound of authentic Louisiana blues. Lil’ Jimmy epitomises the classic down-home blues tradition with his stinging guitar work, gritty vocals and haunting harmonica.

T.REX: THE KILLER QUESTIONPeterborough Cathedral, until September 4A world class exhibition featuring nine roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs , a 12-metre-long static model of a T. rex and a life-size T. rex skeleton.

Westlife live from Wembley

Showcase Cinema, August 6

Pop icons Westlife’s massive sold-out concert at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London is being broadcast live via satellite. The UK’s biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife will perform at the legendary stadium for the very first time in front of a sold out audience.

EXTINCTION

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, until November

Explore fossils, seized artefacts and life-sized casts brought and look at how creatures from the past became extinct, why it happened and what we can do to save endangered species.

PROUD TO BE POSH

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until September