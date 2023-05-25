Showstopper ! The Improvised Musical at New Theatre next week. Photo: Geraint Lewis

SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICALNew Theatre, May 31A brand new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance of this award-winning show as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all dancing productions with hilarious results. Shows packed with drama, dazzling dance routines and catchy melodies – it’s just all made up on the spot! So whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!

WERRINGTON SCARECROW TRAIL, May 27 and 28Get your trail map from The Green in Werrington village and go in search of Madonna, Elton John, Kate Bush, Geri Halliwell and Roy Orbison – and characters from The Sound of Music and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – in scarecrow form, of course. Here’s all you need to know

NENE PARK HALF-TERM ACTIVITIES, May 27-June 4Embrace the great outdoors and enjoy watersports on the lake; maybe take a boat trip, try archery or orienteering - or go camping – there’s lots of activities to choose from.

BURGHLEY GAME & COUNTRY FAIR, Burghley House, May 28/29Enjoy and try out lots of country sports, watch a large selection of dog events and seek out the Craft Village, Food Show (with chef demonstrations), Falconry, and Vintage Vehicles.

SUNFLOWER GARDEN Queensgate Centre, May 27- June 4Packed with engaging and interactive activities for children, the centre will be transformed into four separate areas, each hosting something unique: Sunflower Sensory; Sunflower Colouring: Sunflower Bird Feeder; and National Trust Sunflower.

THE MUNCH MISSION Key Theatre, June 1A world famous artwork has gone missing. Work with Agents Kahlo and Dali to solve a fiendishly sneaky art heist. Help them to chase leads, decipher clues and interrogate suspects to retrieve the missing artwork in this globe-trotting adventure. Best suited for aged 6+

WE NEED NEW NAMES Key Theatre, May 27Based on the novel by the first Black African woman and first Zimbabwean to be Booker Prize-shortlisted, this defiant coming-of-age story is full of exuberance, humour and humanity. 10-year-old Darling and her friends imagine countries a luxurious life away from theirs in Mugabe’s Zimbabwe. But when Darling moves to Michigan, the western world she encounters as a teenager is far from the American utopia of her dreams…Suitable for 14+ years

COMEDY CLUB, The Cresset, May 26This month’s line-up is: Danny Deegan, a comedian, writer and actor who has become a regular at most of the major comedy clubs; Andy Robinson, who has worked as a warmup artist for TV; and Alexandra Haddow, who walks the fine line between cheeky and outright smut.

FROZEN JR. Key Theatre, May 30 and 31Kindred Drama and KYT present Disney’s mega smash hit movie and West End musical – a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. It features all of the memorable songs from the animated film.

