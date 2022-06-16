10 things to do in Peterborough this week

A previous CRF

CAMBRIDGE ROCK FESTIVALEast of England Arena, June 16-19Running across four days, more than 60 acts will perform on three stages including Focus, Cats In Space, Dare, Franck Carducci, Tygers Of Pan Tang, Solstice, Mostly Autumn, Magenta, Ken Pustelnik's Groundhogs, Atomic Rooster, Hollowstar, The Mentulls, Space Elevator, When Rivers Meet, Buster James, The Pure Floyd Show, Aladdinsane, and Austin Gold.

OPEN DAYExotic Pet Refuge, Deeping St James, 10am to 4pmThe refuge is a charity, and home to more than 250 unwanted, abandoned or neglected exotic animals and rescued British wildlife.

HORRIBLE HISTORIES – TERRIBLE TUDORSKey Theatre, June 18 and 19From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth. Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed.

WE WILL ROCK YOUNew Theatre until SaturdayThere is still time to see the award-winning and long running West End smash-hit musical. Written and directed by Ben Elton the show features some of the greatest hits of Queen.

PROUD TO BE POSHPeterborough Museum and Art Gallery, June 18 - September 4The exhibition brings to life the journey of Peterborough United over the last 88 years through a collection of images, film, personal memories, and memorabilia.

BUNKER OF ZIONKey Theatre, June 23 and 24The Bunker is a centre for joy, a space for hope, a meeting place. Inside, an underground collective of artists tell stories through live music, dance and song.Scored by the Zimbabwe Mbira and Marimba instruments; Bunker of Zion is a defiant celebration of colour and culture in a hostile world.Bunker of Zion has been developed with artists and communities nationally with the Collaborative Touring Network. Lee Ashton, from Beat This CiC, is Peterborough Associate Artist.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEENThe Cresset, June 19Gary Mullen and The Works will be performing all the iconic hits in a spectacular live concert which recreates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORYKey Theatre, June 22Telling the story of both Paul and Art, from their humble beginnings as rock n roll duo Tom & Jerry, through their massive success, dramatic breakup and the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

ROYALTY IN CONCERT

Key Theatre, June 17Celebrate the music from three of the most iconic artists of all time. Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince with more than two hours of chart stomping hits .

MINI PRIDE PICNIC

The Green Backyard, Oundle Road, Saturday, June 18, 2pm to 5pm