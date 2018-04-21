Are you the next Geraldine Granger?

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society are on the hunt for budding actors for the cast of their production of The Vicar of Dibley.

Hot on the heels of their smash-hit musical, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, at The Key this March, Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) are already gearing up for their next production, The Vicar of Dibley.

To be performed at The Key Studio this September, this stage adaptation

of the much-loved BBC comedy will be a great celebration of all your favourite moments and

characters from Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer’s TV show. But before PODS can get started on all those countless Christmas dinners, farcical parish meetings and village politics, they need a cast!

So, whether you’re an aspiring Geraldine, a ditsy Alice Tinker in the making, a dream David Horton or a Jim Trott they’re bound to say no, no, no, no… yes to, they’d love you to step forward and audition.

New members auditions to join the society will take place on Wednesday, May 2, at 7pm at Heltwate

School in Bretton. As the society looks to recruit actors, singers and dancers to take part in both their play and annual musical, you’ll be asked to show off all three skills, but no previous training or experience is required – just lots of enthusiasm!

If your audition to join PODS is then successful you’ll then be offered the chance to go for one of the

parts in The Vicar of Dibley, which will begin rehearsals later in May. As a member, you’ll also be able to take part in their 2019 musical The Producers, as well as having the chance to get involved in the bumper programme of activities, concerts and social events PODS run throughout the year.

So grab your dog collars, book your seat in the Dibley parish meeting and arrange your audition with the PODS Secretary, Katharine Wootton, by emailing peterborough-operatic@hotmail.co.uk