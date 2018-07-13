All time classics and family favourite films on the big screen in Peterborough

Big Screen films are returning to the heart of Peterborough city centre from next month.

For more than 50 years the historic building now housing The Broadway theatre was for thousands of film lovers The Odeon.

It opened in 1937, became a three-screen cinema in the 1970s and closed in 1991.

When Peter Boizot reopened The Broadway complex in 2001 movies returned briefly- and when the current operators of the venue took over in September 2017 it was always the plan to bring back film in a big way - and that all begins next month.

Harrison Fuller, Theatre Manager: “The theatre opened in 1937 as a cinema, we’re hoping that the selection of films will gather interest. We have some classics and family favourites something for everybody.

“This won’t be a one-off thing, we’re looking to do other cinema events in the future. It’s another service we can now offer to people that wish to hire the cinema out and enjoy the space exclusively as well.”

Films lined up are:

The Queen (12) August 8 at 2.30pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) August 10 at 7.30pm.

Back To The Future Trilogy (PG) August 11 at 2pm.

Rent (12) August 14 at 7.00pm.

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (12) August 15 at 3pm

The Ladykillers (U) August 16 at 2pm

Labyrinth (U) August 16 at 5.30pm.

Paddington (PG) with Teddy Bear’s Picnic August 21 at 12.00pm.

War Horse (12) August 21 at 2.00pm

Billy Elliot The Musical (15) August 22 at 5.30pm.

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) August 24 at 11.00am, 2pm, 7pm.

Moana (PG) August 28 at 10.30am.

Toy Story (PG) August 29 at 10.30am

The Sound Of Music (U) August 29 at 2.30pm.

Brave (PG) August 30 at 10.30am.

Mary Poppins (U) August 30 at 2.30pm.

Moulin Rouge (12A) August 30 at 7.00pm.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (U) August 31 at 2.00pm

Frozen Sing A Long (PG) September 2 at 2.30pm.

Call the Box Office on 01733 306071.