A magical, musical Christmas concert in Peterborough

Christmas is coming, and Christmas in Peterborough wouldn’t be complete without Christmas Magic, which will round off Peterborough Cathedral’s 900th anniversary year in spectacular style on Saturday, December 15 (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

Now in its eighth successful year, the ever-popular Christmas extravaganza has become an established high point of the festive season in Peterborough and is bigger and better for 2018 with the addition of a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an

evening performance, so bring the kids and the grandparents too!

Featuring all your festive favourites including Gaudete!, We Three Kings, Little Drummer Boy, Walking in the Air, Jingle Bells, Carol of the Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, When a Child is Born, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, O Holy Night and many more, there will be something for everyone young and old to get your Christmas off to a flying start!

Directed by William Prideaux and hosted by Jane Smith, Christmas Magic will showcase performances by the city’s award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir, accompanied by the cathedral’s organ - one of the finest in the country - and featuring Peterborough Festival Brass who will perform Christmas classics including Sleigh Ride.

William Prideaux said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Christmas Magic to Peterborough Cathedral in its 900th anniversary year, and we’re thrilled to play our part in celebrating the heritage of this glorious building. Christmas is always a very special time of year for our choirs - it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to have fun, celebrate, and put on a thoroughly fantastic show for our home audience, who give us such tremendous support throughout the year.

“We’re looking forward to digging out our Christmas jumpers and presenting a really memorable evening of festive fun for all the family.”

So, when you’ve finished the shopping, the tree, baubles and bangles are up, and the mistletoe’s hanging from the door, there’s only one thing left to do – celebrate the magic of Christmas with Christmas Magic, Peterborough’s biggest Christmas celebration!

Tickets from £18 are available from Peterborough Visitor Information Centre, by phone on 0333 666 3366 or at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk