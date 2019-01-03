9 of the best things to get out and do in Peterborough this week

There is still time to see Peter Pan at Peterborough’s Key Theatre.... of yes there is!

Join a host of familiar Key panto stars on the journey to Neverland and a showdown with Captain Hook until January 6.(See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk)

Peterborough One Retail Park until January 6

The undercover outdoor ice rink is back at the retail park until this weekend.

The Cresset, January 6

Roy Chubby Brown is back and he’s as naughty as ever. His choice of language and his politically incorrect jokes are all delivered with a cheeky grin and perfect comedy timing. His trademark flying helmet and goggles, coupled with his coat of many patches, make him instantly recognisable.

Stamford Arts Centre, January 4

Cédric Martin, tireless virtuoso of the diatonic accordeon, is returning for the 10th year. Salmanazar is Cedric’s latest new French dance band, which includes two internationally acclaimed players with Philippe Laussine on the electric hurdy-gurdy and Sébastien Benoît on giant French bagpipes and whistles. These are some of the best traditional musicians in France.

Stamford Arts Centre, January 10-13

Polka Dot Pantomimes take to the stage with the purr-fect family pantomime adventure! Starring John Highton as Sarah The Cook and Martin Payne as Dick.

Werrington Village Centre, tonight, at 7.30pm

Trevor Pearce will be telling The Story of Thorpe Road to Werrington Local History Group. He will take guests on an absorbing journey along that part of Thorpe Road between the Crescent Bridge and Thorpe Hall, looking at some historical buildings along the way and the fascinating stories of some of the people who lived in them.

Admission on the door £3.

Lincoln Road, Jan 5

Go and support Evostick League Southern tabletoppers Peterborough Sports who take on North Leigh FC. Pay what you want on the gate.

3pm kick-off.

The Met Lounge, January 4

The popular Open Mic night switches to Friday throughout January, and is hosted by Jack Little. Everyone is welcome - new musicians/ comedians/poets wanting to try out some new songs for 15 minutes on stage. There is a drinks voucher for each performer.

Doors open at 8pm

John Clare Theatre, Jan10

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman gets the winter season under way. In the midst of the 1970s’ civil rights movement, Ron Stallworth becomes the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department. He sets out to infiltrate the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and convinces his Jewish colleague to go undercover as a white supremacist.