The Ghost train: The largest ghost train to come to Peterborough with three floors of spooky fun. Dare you ride?

8 of the best family friendly rides at Peterborough fair

The fair has returned to Peterborough this weekend so we have taken a look at the best family rides for the smaller thrillseekers out there.

The Big Mart Fun Fair is at Town Bridge Car Park in the city centre from 6pm tonight until Sunday - but will return for the remaining two weekends in March. And if you want to save some money, look out for £5 worth of money off vouchers in today’s (March 14) Peterborough Telegraph.

The Race o Rama: This new children's ride is a firm favourite with younger fair goers. Take a ride in Lightning McQueen or one of his pals on a wacky ride around Radiator Springs.

1. The Race o Rama

Big Top Funhouse: Roll up, roll up step this way to find your way through the big top circus funhouse with obstacles like rolling barrels, car wash rollers and giant snake slide.

2. Big Top Funhouse

Jumping Frogs: Come and ride the Jumping Frog guaranteed to have you laughing all the way round as your carriage spins around the ride and bounces up and down.

3. Jumping Frogs

The Waltzers: Experience this classic spinning sensation now with new lighting and atmospheric effects.

4. The Waltzers

