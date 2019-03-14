8 of the best family friendly rides at Peterborough fair
The fair has returned to Peterborough this weekend so we have taken a look at the best family rides for the smaller thrillseekers out there.
The Big Mart Fun Fair is at Town Bridge Car Park in the city centre from 6pm tonight until Sunday - but will return for the remaining two weekends in March. And if you want to save some money, look out for £5 worth of money off vouchers in today’s (March 14) Peterborough Telegraph.
1. Family fun at Peterborough fair
The Race o Rama: This new children's ride is a firm favourite with younger fair goers. Take a ride in Lightning McQueen or one of his pals on a wacky ride around Radiator Springs.