7 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

The Museum of the Moon - a visually stunning installation by artist Luke Jurram - is unveiled to the public at Peterborough Cathedral tonight - and will be in place until October 14.

The moon, measuring seven metres in diameter and featuring 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, will be suspended in the cathedral.

Orbis

At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

Orbis by Humanhood

Cathedral Precincts, October 5, 6.45-7pm

A mesmerising dance duet taking your imagination way beyond planet Earth, Orbis looks at the relationship between us and the moon. Find yourself captivated as two dancers perform ritualistic and mystical movement.

Sufi:Zen by Akademi

Cathedral Precincts, October 5, 7.15-8pm

Watch as the night sky comes alive with movement, flowing garments, vibrant face paints and fire. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the cathedral’s gothic architecture, Sufi:Zen brings together the stillness of Zen meditation and the joyous motion of Sufi Dervishes.

Peterborough Civic Society

John Clare Theatre, Broadway, October 8

Dr Jonathan Foyle, whose book, “Peterborough Cathedral, a Glimpse of Heaven” was published earlier this year will be giving a talk entitled: “A Glimpse of Heaven…… continued”. The meeting will commence at 7.30pm and admission is £7.00 per person, which includes refreshments afterwards, and non-members can also book.

Elvis World Tour

East of England Arena, October 5

Direct from the USA – the world’s most successful Elvis tribute artiste Shawn Klush, and Dean Z, also Grand Champion of The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest, with an incredible show.

Killer Queen

East of England Arena, Oct 6

With an enviable reputation both in the UK and abroad, front man Patrick Myers leads The Killer Queen Tribute Band in an evening of magical music and memories from arguably one of the best British groups of all time. So sit back and prepare to be taken on a journey that we leave you wanting more … long live The Queen!

Think Floyd Live

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 6

This extraordinary band, dubbed the definitive Pink Floyd experience, are renowned for their stunning celebration of the music of one of the world’s greatest bands. Think Floyd pride themselves on faithfully recreating Pink Floyd’s timeless music, backed by their dedicated team of sound and lighting engineers and an impressive laser show.This exciting production will recreate all the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd live on stage.

Tel 01780 766455