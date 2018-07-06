11 things to do in Peterborough this week

BUILDING on its reputation as a paws-itively great family day out, and the East of England’s answer to a summer Crufts – Just Dogs Live is back today with a bigger and better three-day event.

Taking place at the East of England Arena and Events Centre until Sunday it includes a visit by TV celebrity vet and animal welfare campaigner, Marc Abraham and the prestigious East of England Championship Dog Show (a qualifier for Crufts with the best in show crowned on the Sunday) and a range of fun, family friendly hands-on events, competitions and displays for dog lovers of all ages.

www.justdogslive.co.uk

Concert

St Mary’s & All Saints’ Church, Fotheringhay, July 8

Easy Sunday Music featuring piano duets from Paul Butler and Linday Hall. Their music is eclectic from Mozart to Britten and Richard Rodney Bennett and Walton. Free entry but donations go to the direct running of the church.

3pm to 4pm.

Bretton Festival

Bretton Park, July 7

A fantastic fun filled day for all the family including performances and displays throughout the day from talented local groups, facepainting, fairground rides, stalls, food bars and more.

From 10am

Summer Fete

Itter Park, July 7

All Saints’ Church in Paston and the Friends of Itter Park will have more than 20 stalls and games, fairground rides, food, drink, ice cream and entertainment featuring dancers Tu Danse Studios, City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble and singer and guitarist Thomas Dunleavy.Free admission.

12noon until 4pm.

Concert

Peterborough Cathedral, July 12

Chicago Master Singers - 0ne of the foremost choirs in the northern United States - will be celebrating the centenary of the end of World War I with a concert dedicated to peace and comfort. The centrepiece of the programme will be Herbert Howells’ magnificent Requiem.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

The American Drifters

Parkway Club, July 6

Dance to such classics as Under the Boardwalk , When My Little Girl is Smiling, More Than a Number in my Little Red Book and many more. Support

from 60s covers band The FMs and the Graham Draper roadshow.

Tickets £12from the club or on 07771 758142

Portuguese Festival

Peterborough Rugby Club, July 7 and 8

Enjoy two days of live music performances, DJs, Portuguese food and drink.

www.festivalportuguese.co.uk

Rhythm of the Dance

Key Theatre, July 6

This stunning fully live show celebrates Irish culture through music and dance, featuring world champion dancers, a traditional Irish band, singers, a most gifted cast who have been wowing audiences all over the world since 1999.

vivacity.org

Concert

Peterborough Conservative Club, July 8

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society present A Summer Concert at 7.30pm. Expect songs from shows including My Fair Lady, Chorus Line and Rent plus pop songs across the decades including a Beatles medley. All welcome.

Tickets £4 at the club or phone 01733 569961.

Exhibition

Norman Cross Art Gallery, July 7 to August 24

Faith, Hope and Deter-mination, brings this Summer Exhibition from Peterborough artist Ian Simm. This will be his first solo exhibition and is an inspirational celebration of Ian’s work and commitment to his art.

For details of opening times go to normancrossgallery.com

Bus Rally

Sacrewell Farm, July 8

See and ride on some beautifully preserved vintage buses and coaches from all over the UK dating back to the 1950s. You can relive the experience of travel on these wonderful old vehicles. There are also many interesting vintage commercial vehicles. Admission to the rally is free and there is no charge to use the associated bus services. Normal charges apply for travel on the railway and admission to the exhibits.

www.sacrewell.org.uk