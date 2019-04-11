11 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

There are some great fun days out to look forward to over the Easter break

Easter Days Out

There is an open day at Crowland Abbey

Hamerton Zoo Park, nr Sawtry, until Apil 22

An extraordinary adventure awaits with over 100 different animal species and fun, fun, fun! In addition to majestic big cats and cheeky meerkats, there’s new babies too. Across the zoo, you can find the baby camel and baby possum. Plus, Hamerton has the largest collection of Australian animals outside Oz. Running daily throughout the Easter Holidays (weather permitting) you can hop aboard the Tiger Express Train, listen to a bumper programme of keeper talks and swing or climb like the animals in the outdoor adventure playground.

Open daily from 10am.

Open Day

Crowland Abbey, April 17

From 10am to 4pm enjoy demonstrations of bell ringing, trips up to the belfry, guided tours of the inside and outside of the abbey, children’s trails and more There will be a collection of historical documentation on display and the visitor centre will also be open to browse the touchscreen, watch a film, and listen to audio clips .

Entry is free.

Peterborough Local History Society

The Amazing Bubble Man

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, tonight

The talk this month is The Huntingdonshire Cyclist Battalion in World War 1 and is given by Martyn Smith.

Everyone is welcome.

Starts at 7.30pm

Vice (part of the Silver Screenings season)

Key Theatre, April 15 at 11am

Governor George W Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co, to be his Republican running mate in the 2000 presidential election. When Bush wins by a narrow margin, Cheney begins to use his newfound power to help reshape the

country and the world.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Bad Times at the El Royale is set in 1969, when an ageing priest suffering from early onset dementia, a struggling African American female singer, a talkative salesman on vacation and an unfriendly young woman who may or may not be a hippie, arrive by chance on the same day at Lake Tahoe’s “El Royale”.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

The Amazing Bubbleman

Stamford Corn Exchange, April 12

Louis Pearl will be entertaining with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles. Louis explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation.

Tickets on 01780 766455

Pint of Poetry

Iron Horse Ranch, Market Deeping, April 17

Stamford Arts Centre’s Pint of Poetry hits the road as part of the pre-festival programme of events for the 2019 Deepings Literary Festival. Just bring along a poem to read or share...or just sit back and tuck into some ribs and listen.

deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk

Easter on the Farm

Sacrewell Farm, until April 28

An epic daily Easter Egg Hunt around the farm, with the chance to win a chocolate prize from the Easter Bunny! Pop along and meet the newly-born lambs and enjoy watching a live-feeding demonstration, as well as having the chance to learn all about the baby chicks and bunny rabbits .

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Charity Day

Manor Farm, Eye, April 13

A shopping event , from 11am to 2pm, is followed by an evening auction and a family friendly disco, 7.30pm to 11pm, in aid of Children On The Edge. There will be a 20p entry to the shopping event or £5 for all day including auction .

C all 07905497995 or Fiona on 07817817499

Gallery launch

62 Gladstone Street, April 13

Abrand new gallery and social platform showcasing the work of British Muslim artists. The programme of exhibitions, talks and events is open to all, reflecting on issues of the day.

www.62GladstoneStreet.co.uk

Easter fair

Horsefair Centre, Wisbech, April 17

From 10am – 2pm, there will be a whole host of Easter-themed activities, free-of-charge. These include face painting, Uncle Mick’s Magical Punch & Judy Show, a fairground ride and balloon modelling. There will also be a variety of other stalls and attractions to enjoy on the day.