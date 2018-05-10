10 things to do this week in and around Peterborough

Dr Rowan Williams – Master of Magdalene College, Cambridge, and former Archbishop of Canterbury – will be speaking on ‘Slavery: Past and Present’ at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday (11th).

Dr Williams’ lecture will also look at an outstanding former Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, Peter Peckard, who in the 18th century inspired the leading abolitionists with his treatise – Am I not a man? And a brother?

Dr Rowan Williams

peterborough-cathedral.ork.uk

Frank Ifield

Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey, May 11

The legendary Australian entertainer, (he was actually born in the UK) takes a nostalgic look back at his lengthy musical career with his special guest – top Australian recording star Nicki Gillis.

Tel 01992 470907

The Tempest

The Broadway, tonight and tomorrow

There is still time to see Gearbox Theatre Company’s production of the Sheakespeare classic. A remote island … filled with music and mystery. For twelve years, the banished Prospero waits.

broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Shalamar in Concert

The Broadway, May 13

The legendary 80s hitmakers round off their year long tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of the album Friends, which gave the world There It Is, I Can Make You Feel Good and the iconic A Night To Remember. Support is from Sammia Jay - a singer spotted by Jeffrey Daniel busking in Covent Gardenwho joined them at The Palladium on Sunday and stormed it.

www.broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Robin Ince

South Holland Centre, Spalding, May 11

Comedian and tireless thinker Robin Ince is bringing his first new stand up show in three years to Spalding. Widely known as a science boffin through his appearances on Radio 4’s the Infinite Monkey Cage and a huge tour with Professor Brian Cox – Robin is returning to stand-up after his self-imposed hiatus.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Oundle Cinema

Fletton House, Oundle, May 26

Our Last Tango looks at this extraordinary dance through the story of two of its greatest protagonists: Nieves Rego and Juan Carlos Copes, who met as teenagers and danced together for nearly 50 years, until a painful separation tore them apart.

www.oundlecinema.org.uk

Three-day painting course

Folksworth Village Hall, May 15-17, 10am-4.30pm

Artist and broadcaster Dermot Cavanagh inspired millions of viewers by teaching a host of celebrities to paint the Irish landscape in the BBC TV series Awash With Colour. A prolific painter all his life, Dermot has had numerous exhibitions and his paintings hang in collectors’ homes around the world. Places are limited.

email info@dermot-cavanagh.com

Sawtry History Society.

WI Hall, Sawtry, May 17

Don Chiswell’s presentation is on The History of Peterborough Cathedral.

sawtryhistorysociety.btck.co.uk

The World According to Foggy

The Broadway, May 17

To coincide with his new book, Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty will be talking about his unbelievable career as well as his amazing achievements on and off the track. His career all the way through to his retirement in 2000 and what he has achieved since - such as winning I’m A Celebrity.

www.broadway-peterborough.co.uk

Steam Punk Weekend

Nene Valley Railway, May 12/13

Steam trains, Steam Punk trade stands and exhibits.