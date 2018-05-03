10 things to do this week

Tower Tours return to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday - choose from a Long Tour – a 90 minute exploration of the Cathedral’s triforium level, towers and ringing chamber – or a Short Tour (lasting 45 to 60 minutes).

Have a look behind the scenes and enjoy stunning views across the city of Peterborough. Peterborough Cathedral, selected dates from May 5

Lee Memphis King. Photo: Ashton Photography EMN-140526-140217001

Tel 01733 452336

Art Exhibition

The Ostrich, North Street, throughout May

Tom Yaxley will be gracing the walls with his otherworldly, prismatic,

metaphysical artwork. Tom is currently an apprentice at PE1 Tattoo, 0n Lincoln Road.

Tel 01733 746370

Wrestling

The Broadway, tonight

The World Association of Wrestling presents The Pain Game with match-ups including The Knight Family, Doug Williams, Brody Steel and more

broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Guided Tours

Peterborough Museum, Tonight, Saturday and Tuesday

Discover the history of the pubs in the city centre on the Inns and Taverns Walk at 7.30pm. On Saturday the Tour For All allows a closer look at the details of the city’s heritage from 10.30am. At 2pm there is the Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre. And finally on Tuesday at 7.30pm the Candlelit Tour of the Museum allows you to see the building in a different light.

Tel 01733 864663

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Kills on Wheels (7.30pm) is a meaningful action-comedy of a wheelchair-bound assassin gang. Driven by despair and fear of becoming useless, a 20-year-old boy, his friend, and an ex-fireman offer their services to the Mafia.

peterborough-artscinema.co.uk

Lee Memphis King: One Night of Elvis

Key Theatre, May 10

Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, recreates the essence of the King with consummate ease and an almost unbelievable combination of stunningly accurate vocals and incredible passion in every performance.

vivacity.org

Search For Cinders

The Broadway, until June 1

The grandest pantomime of them all is looking for its star. Shall you go to the ball? The Broadway Theatre has launched

a city wide Search for Cinders, throwing open the doors of the theatre to host an open audition to play Cinderella in this year’s panto. No previous

stage experience is necessary, you just need to register by filling in the application form and be able

to commit to the dates listed as part of the terms and conditions.

email your form to: panto@broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Holi May Day

Green Backyard, May 5, 12-5pm

A cultural coming-together of the Hindu Holi Festival and May Day. Look out for live ceilidh music from The Fruitcake Band; Holi colour throwing; May pole; Seed bomb making; A real ale bar; Great food; Indian dance performance; Handmade arts and crafts.

www.greenbackyard.com

Choral Music by Candlelight

St Mary’s Church, Godmanchester, May 5

Music from Huntingdonshire Philharmonic Choir and Chamber Orchestra, 7.30pm.

www.huntsphil.org.uk

Free Family Fun Day

JTF, Padholme Road East, May 5

Activities for all from 11am to 3pm. The event will include free face painting, balloon modelling and even goody bags for the children to take home. In addition, there will also be a selection of free food and drink samples on offer to both children and their parents.