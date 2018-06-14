10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair returns to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, soxpect a huge selection of vintage traders of­fering a superb choice of affordable vintage clothing, homewares and collectables from the 1920s up until the present day

The pop up marketplace will be complemented by Pear of Peas, an on-site vintage tea room serving delicious homemade cakes on fine bone china plus hair & beauty salon, Pin Up and Pamper, whose team can turn you into a pin-up icon in a matter of minutes. Doors open 11am -4pm. Admission is £2.50 (free for under 12).

Tenors Unlimited

www.thevintagefair.com

Concert

Queen Katharine’s Academy, June 16

City of Peterborough Orchestra team with Peterborough Opera to present a Viennese spectacular at 7.30pm.

Manor House, Alwalton

The programme includes popular arias, Die Fledermaus overture, Blue Danube, Radetzky March, Thunder and Lightning Polka. It also includes a solo on the violin, with conductor, Steve Bingham playing Beethoven’s Romance in F .

Tickets www.cpso.org.uk

Stamford Rhythm and Blues Festival

Stamford Corn Exchange, June 16

There is music from 2pm to 10pm featuring the Danny Bryant Big Band, Paul Lamb and The King Snakes, The Groundhogs, Félix Rabin and The Ryk Mead Band.

Box Office 01780 766455

Tenors Unlimited

South Holland Centre, Spalding, June 15

The number one selling operatic trio, dubbed the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be joined by the local Handful of Harmonies choir for their new show, which is part of the group’s 15th anniversary tour.

www.south-hollandcentre.co.uk

UK Pink Floyd Experience

The Cresset, June 15

Recreating the sights and sounds of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert. Enjoy more than two and a half hours of Pink Floyd songs with new video projections, and an even bigger light show.

Tickets cresset.co.uk

Open Gardens

Manor House, Alwalton, June 17 (1.30pm-4.30pm)

Look around this lovely walled garden surrounding a 17th century farmhouse. It is divided into rooms with tall hedges, lots of topiary and mixed borders. Paths lead to a wild garden overlooking the Nene valley.

Entry £4 in aid of the National Garden Scheme. Home made teas.

To book 01733 233435.

Choir Concert

Church of the Holy Spirit, Bretton, June 16

The Gildenburgh Choir will perform light summer music and songs from the shows as a fundraiser for the church Project 40 - which aims to raise £40,000.

Tickets £5 on the door.

The Greatest Showman

Longbrook Farm, Thurning, nr Oundle, June 15

Film on a Farm presents the hit musical under the stars in a beautiful

rural setting. VIP deckchairs can be booked in advance.

Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 9pm.

www.filmonafarm.co.uk

The Bachelors

Key Theatre, June 17

Their long list of hit records and dynamic fast-moving stage show confirms the remarkable popularity of this exceptionally popular Irish act.

Tickets vivacity.org

The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Key Theatre, June 20

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

Tickets vivacity.org