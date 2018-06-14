10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair returns to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, soxpect a huge selection of vintage traders offering a superb choice of affordable vintage clothing, homewares and collectables from the 1920s up until the present day
The pop up marketplace will be complemented by Pear of Peas, an on-site vintage tea room serving delicious homemade cakes on fine bone china plus hair & beauty salon, Pin Up and Pamper, whose team can turn you into a pin-up icon in a matter of minutes. Doors open 11am -4pm. Admission is £2.50 (free for under 12).
www.thevintagefair.com
Concert
Queen Katharine’s Academy, June 16
City of Peterborough Orchestra team with Peterborough Opera to present a Viennese spectacular at 7.30pm.
The programme includes popular arias, Die Fledermaus overture, Blue Danube, Radetzky March, Thunder and Lightning Polka. It also includes a solo on the violin, with conductor, Steve Bingham playing Beethoven’s Romance in F .
Tickets www.cpso.org.uk
Stamford Rhythm and Blues Festival
Stamford Corn Exchange, June 16
There is music from 2pm to 10pm featuring the Danny Bryant Big Band, Paul Lamb and The King Snakes, The Groundhogs, Félix Rabin and The Ryk Mead Band.
Box Office 01780 766455
Tenors Unlimited
South Holland Centre, Spalding, June 15
The number one selling operatic trio, dubbed the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be joined by the local Handful of Harmonies choir for their new show, which is part of the group’s 15th anniversary tour.
www.south-hollandcentre.co.uk
UK Pink Floyd Experience
The Cresset, June 15
Recreating the sights and sounds of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert. Enjoy more than two and a half hours of Pink Floyd songs with new video projections, and an even bigger light show.
Tickets cresset.co.uk
Open Gardens
Manor House, Alwalton, June 17 (1.30pm-4.30pm)
Look around this lovely walled garden surrounding a 17th century farmhouse. It is divided into rooms with tall hedges, lots of topiary and mixed borders. Paths lead to a wild garden overlooking the Nene valley.
Entry £4 in aid of the National Garden Scheme. Home made teas.
To book 01733 233435.
Choir Concert
Church of the Holy Spirit, Bretton, June 16
The Gildenburgh Choir will perform light summer music and songs from the shows as a fundraiser for the church Project 40 - which aims to raise £40,000.
Tickets £5 on the door.
The Greatest Showman
Longbrook Farm, Thurning, nr Oundle, June 15
Film on a Farm presents the hit musical under the stars in a beautiful
rural setting. VIP deckchairs can be booked in advance.
Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 9pm.
www.filmonafarm.co.uk
The Bachelors
Key Theatre, June 17
Their long list of hit records and dynamic fast-moving stage show confirms the remarkable popularity of this exceptionally popular Irish act.
Tickets vivacity.org
The Simon and Garfunkel Story
Key Theatre, June 20
Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.
Tickets vivacity.org