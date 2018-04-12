10 things to do in Peterborough this week

There are two great charity concerts, comedy, film and interesting, illustrated talks to keep people entertained in and around the city this week.

Men United In Song

Rock For heroes.

The Cresset, Saturday, April 14, 7.30pm

The Men United in Song choir includes more than 60 men from a 30-mile radius – the majority of them with absolutely no previous singing experience – who have been rehearsing towards the concert over 10 weeks under the direction of William Prideaux. Together with Peterborough Male Voice Choir they will be performing a mix of show tunes, ballads and traditional songs including Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific,

and sea shanty Hunker Down, in what promises to be a really memorable evening - a charity concert supporting Prostate Cancer UK.

Tickets from www.peterboroughsings.org.uk

Peterborough Civic Society

John Clare Theatre, April 16

Starting at 7.30pm the speaker will be Veronica Bennett, a National Trust East of England Talks Service speaker based in Cambridge. This beautifully illustrated talk looks at many aspects of National Trust gardens including restoration, maintenance and recent conservation projects, as well as changes in garden design from the late 16th to the mid-20th centuries.

www.peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, tonight

Oundle Cinema brings you the heart-warming portrayal of the life of A.A. Milne, the author who gave us Winnie-The- Pooh and friends. An intelligent tearjerker, it reveals how the inhabitants of Hundred Acre Wood were conjured up by Milne to counteract his post traumatic stress following his experiences in the WW1 trenches.

www.oundlecinema.org.uk

Rock for Heroes

The Cresset, tonight

Immerse yourself in the incredible new live music experience with Rock For Heroes. Bringing the perfect combination of your favourite Rock & Pop artists across the eras, in celebration of an incredible cause, Help for Heroes.

www.cresset.co.uk

Drive-in Movie Nights

Sacrewell Farm, until April 14

There is still a chance to enjoy a unique cinematic experience - catch Alice in Wonderland (tonight), Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (April 13) and Spectre (April 14).

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Mark Steel

Key Theatre, April 19

The star of Radio 4’s Mark Steel’s in Town is back on the road with a new show, guaranteed to make the world seem even more mental than it is.

vivacity.org

Friends of Norman Cross Gallery History Society

Norman Cross Art Gallery, Friday, 13th

A talk on Holmewood Hall (former home of Sir Admiral Wells, a pallbarer at Nelson’s funeral). Non-members £5.

www.normancrossgallery.com

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Gidding Road, April 19

The Life & Achievements of John Thompson, Master Builder of Peter borough, is the title of a talk by Neil Mitchell.

01487 831441

Peterborough Local History Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, tonight, 7.30pm

Turning Historic Buildings into Modern Day Living is a talk given by a representative from Weston Homes PLC, the company converting The Gables.

www.peterboroughlocalhistory society.co.uk

Iain Stirling

Stamford Corn Exchange, April 14

BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling is back after narrating smash hit Love Island on ITV2.The Edinburgh Fringe favourite explores dinner party etiquette, feminism and the pressures on a generation brought up in a world of instant gratification.

How has modern living affected our ability to find long term happiness? Can social media ever reflect real life? And why is the floor lava?