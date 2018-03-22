10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Doors open at the first Peterborough Comic-Con at 9.30am on Saturday (24th) and visitors to The Cresset can look forward to a host of attractions and special guests.

A Jurassic Park Jeep will be there for a great photo opportunity, plus ‘The Police Box Photo Booth’ and some awesome Doctor Who props!

The UK Ghostbusters - a non-profit costume group based on the global film phenomenon- will also be there. You can also have a go at lightsabre combat - if you think you have what it takes to be a Jedi - and there will be a special effects make up workshop with the Theodore Rowan Salisbury of Exilian Fx Studio . Special guests include Holli Dempsey , who played Vicky in the comedy series Derek, and Ross O’Hennessy - Lord of Bones in Game of Thrones.

www.cresset.co.uk

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Key Theatre until March 24

There is still time to catch PODS’ stage production of the hit comedy based on the 1980s’ film with Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Comedy Club

The Cresset, March 23

Join Colin Cole, Nick Revell, Sean McLoughlin and your MC Phil Dinsdale for a night of fun.

www.cresset.co.uk

Easter Egg Making

Sacrewell Farm, March 24

Create your very own chocolatey masterpiece from scratch, then make it yours by decorating it with more treats and chocolate, and finally wrap it up to take home for yourself or give it to someone special for Easter.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Coldplace

The Cresset, March 28

As a tribute to one of the world’s biggest bands, Coldplace are out to capture the feeling of a live Coldplay performance, the music, the visuals, the energy and the atmosphere.

www.cresset.co.uk

Dreamboys

Stamford Corn Exchange, March 23

The UK’s ultimate Magic Mike style show is back and hotter than ever. With special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows it’s no wonder The Dreamboys have celebrity status.

Box office 01780 766455

Drop-in craft

Huntingdon Library, March 24, 11am to 2pm.

Get Creative with the Cromwell Museum team. Try on Cromwellian hats, take a selfie and create your own portrait. See some rarely seen portraits and find out what they mean. Meet some costumed characters from the 17th century too. It is free (donations welcome); Children must be accompanied by an adult.

www.cromwellmuseum.org

The Ceasefire Babies

Undercroft, Serpentine Green, March 28/29

Eastern School of Performing Arts will be performing ‘The Ceasefire Babies’ by Fiona Doyle as part of National Theatre Connections - a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people. The Ceasefire Babies is one of 10 brand new plays written by a selection of the best playwriting talent in the UK.

Tel:01473211498

Tots

Ferry Meadows, March 26

A fun monthly outdoor parent and toddler group with a nature theme and will include a messy craft activity, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, story and songtime. Meet at: Discovery Den, 10am to 11.30am. Cost: £3 per child.

01733 234193 to book.

The Big Peterborough Mart Fun Fair

Town Bridge Car Park, until Sunday, March 25

All the fun of the fair and tonight (Thursday) there are special reduced prices from 6pm. Thursday and Friday opening is from 6pm, weekend opening is from 2pm. See the advert on page 11 of the main paper for more details on ride prices.