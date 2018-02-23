10 things to do in Peterborough this week

There is a welcome return of Scotland’s finest ginger haired comedian Brian Higgins at The Cresset Comedy Club tonight (Friday) with more of his hilarious tales and encounters

He is supported by former welder Sean Percival, known for his down to earth comedy, and John Mann - expect deadpan gags and stories from the delightful wordsmith.

Brian Higgins is at The Cresset

Your MC is Clint Edward, a Rhod Gilbert radio show co-host.

www.cresset.co.uk

walks

Peterborough Museum, Feb 24 and 27

Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre starts from Peterborough Museum at 2pm on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, the Candlelit tour of the museum offers a chance to see the museum in a different light from 7.30pm.

More details 01733 864663

The Chef Show

The Undercroft, Hampton, Feb 28

The story centres on father and son on a particularly

busy night in their restaurant. As they struggle to deal with all of the customers ‘out front’ and the staff in the kitchen they also have to decide on the future of the family business.

www.easternangles.co.uk

The Blitz Bash

Town Hall Reception Room, Feb 24

An evening of 1940s’ music in aid of the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities, from 7.30pm.

There will be music from the GB Home Guard Function Band, bar, tombola, raffle and quiz and 40s’ dress is welcomed (there will be a prize for the best).

Tel 01733 452319 or email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk

No Excuses Cambridgeshire Sportive

East of England Arena, Feb 24

Time to get on your bike for this early season ride - execute your winter training regime on a lightly undulating course. The sportive starts and finishes at the Arena and Events Centre and the route runs through many local villages – so participants can take in the views along the

way.

www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk

Aladdinsane

Stamford Corn Exchange, Feb 23

Hear the songs and experience the theatre through the performance of Paul Henderson and Aladdinsane, widely acclaimed as the best Bowie tribute in the UK. Hit songs like – Starman, Heroes, Life On Mars, Jean Genie, Golden Years, Lets Dance, Changes, Ashes To Ashes and many more including classic album tracks are performed to the highest standard due to the excellent musicianship of the band.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Open Gardens

21 Chapel Street, Haconby near Bourne, Feb 24 and 25

The National Garden Scheme new season of fundraising gets under way and from 11am to 4pm you can take a look behind the 18 th century cottage, where Cliff and Joan Curtis have created a small walled garden with a paved area, a pool, a large alpine planted area and intensively planted beds and borders. This is a garden full of interesting plants. In February the snowdrops are spectacular with

other spring flowering bulbs. Entry £3.

Tel. 01778 570314

Letz Zep

Key Theatre, Feb 23

The band will be covering the entire spectrum of the music of Led Zeppelin, recreating the sights and sounds of the band at their best.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Talk

Belsize Community Centre, Woodston, Feb 27

The Peterborough and District Numismatic Society will hear a talk by S Cashman on The Leoprosy Mission.

Peterborough Bird Club

Post Office Club, Bourges Boulevard, Feb 27

John Jones will give an illustrated talk titled “Gull ID Made Easy” from 7.30pm. Non members welcome.

peterboroughbirdclub.com