10 things to do in Peterborough this week

There is a welcome return of Scotland’s finest ginger haired comedian Brian Higgins at The Cresset Comedy Club tonight (Friday) with more of his hilarious tales and encounters
He is supported by former welder Sean Percival, known for his down to earth comedy, and John Mann - expect deadpan gags and stories from the delightful wordsmith.
Your MC is Clint Edward, a Rhod Gilbert radio show co-host.
www.cresset.co.uk
walks
Peterborough Museum, Feb 24 and 27
Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre starts from Peterborough Museum at 2pm on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, the Candlelit tour of the museum offers a chance to see the museum in a different light from 7.30pm.
More details 01733 864663
The Chef Show
The Undercroft, Hampton, Feb 28
The story centres on father and son on a particularly
busy night in their restaurant. As they struggle to deal with all of the customers ‘out front’ and the staff in the kitchen they also have to decide on the future of the family business.
www.easternangles.co.uk
The Blitz Bash
Town Hall Reception Room, Feb 24
An evening of 1940s’ music in aid of the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities, from 7.30pm.
There will be music from the GB Home Guard Function Band, bar, tombola, raffle and quiz and 40s’ dress is welcomed (there will be a prize for the best).
Tel 01733 452319 or email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk
No Excuses Cambridgeshire Sportive
East of England Arena, Feb 24
Time to get on your bike for this early season ride - execute your winter training regime on a lightly undulating course. The sportive starts and finishes at the Arena and Events Centre and the route runs through many local villages – so participants can take in the views along the
way.
www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk
Aladdinsane
Stamford Corn Exchange, Feb 23
Hear the songs and experience the theatre through the performance of Paul Henderson and Aladdinsane, widely acclaimed as the best Bowie tribute in the UK. Hit songs like – Starman, Heroes, Life On Mars, Jean Genie, Golden Years, Lets Dance, Changes, Ashes To Ashes and many more including classic album tracks are performed to the highest standard due to the excellent musicianship of the band.
stamfordcornexchange.co.uk
Open Gardens
21 Chapel Street, Haconby near Bourne, Feb 24 and 25
The National Garden Scheme new season of fundraising gets under way and from 11am to 4pm you can take a look behind the 18 th century cottage, where Cliff and Joan Curtis have created a small walled garden with a paved area, a pool, a large alpine planted area and intensively planted beds and borders. This is a garden full of interesting plants. In February the snowdrops are spectacular with
other spring flowering bulbs. Entry £3.
Tel. 01778 570314
Letz Zep
Key Theatre, Feb 23
The band will be covering the entire spectrum of the music of Led Zeppelin, recreating the sights and sounds of the band at their best.
vivacity-peterborough.com
Talk
Belsize Community Centre, Woodston, Feb 27
The Peterborough and District Numismatic Society will hear a talk by S Cashman on The Leoprosy Mission.
Peterborough Bird Club
Post Office Club, Bourges Boulevard, Feb 27
John Jones will give an illustrated talk titled “Gull ID Made Easy” from 7.30pm. Non members welcome.
peterboroughbirdclub.com