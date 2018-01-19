10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Continuing their tradition of madcap spoofs, this year Eastern Angles have turned to the Ealing Comedies of the 1950s for inspiration with an off-the- wall retelling of The Ladykillers , in the Ladykillers of Orton Brimbles, Key Theatre, Jan 23-27.

Eastern Angles are known for ‘spoofing’ well-known literary figures, books and films. In the past the likes of Agatha Christie, Charles Dickens, Lord Peter Wimsey and the Tudors of Wolf Hall have all come in for a comedic battering.

Pete Firman . Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Funhouse Comedy club

The Broadway, Jan 25

Topping the bill is comedy/magician and writer Pete Firman who is has appeared

Snow Queen

on BBC1’s The Magicians. He has performed at The Edinburgh Festival 10 years in a row, toured the UK with six solo theatre shows and is recognised as the UK’s leading comedian/magician. Opening the night will be winner of ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny’ the instantly

loveable and unique Patrick Monahan. Compere for the night is the quirky James Dowdeswell.

Bootleg Abba

Stamford Corn Exchange, Jan 20

Bootleg Abba formed in 1998 and have performed to great acclaim all over the world.

Tel 01780 766455

Austen: The Musical

Stamford Corn Exchange, Jan 25, 1pm and 7pm

Austen the Musical explores Jane’s struggle to have her work published in a male dominated environment, her failed romances and her vow to reject a woman’s conventional lifestyle in Georgian England.

The stunning story of Jane Austen’s transition from a country parson’s daughter to one of the most widely read writers in

English Literature. Austen: The Musical is full of stunning songs.

Tel 01780 766455

The Snow Queen

Key Theatre, Jan 25, 7pm

Join Ballet Theatre UK in their beautiful re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale ballet, The Snow Queen. the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Winter Exhibition

Norman Cross Art Gallery, until Jan 31

The Winter Exhibition with works by Tony Nero, Francis Reynolds, Prue Pye, Jane Sanders, Ian Simm, Barry Frostick, Process Smith,Mahemuda Arsalani, Kathryn Parsons, Ann Pollard and Jeni Cairns has been extended until the end of January.

www.normancrossgallery.com

Walks

Peterborough Museum, Saturday

Join the Hidden Heritage guided tour of city centre at 2pm. Book ahead or come on the day.

More details 01733 864663

Justice League

Key Theatre, January 20, 11am

Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Workshop

Peterborough Museum, Jan 20. 10am

Bronze Age metal work specialist Rachel Crellin.