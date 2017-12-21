10 things to do in and around Peterborough this festive week

Panto season is in full swing in Peterborough.... oh yes it is.

Sleeping beauty

Key Theatre panto 2017 Sleeping Beauty EMN-170712-141501009

Key Theatre, until Jan 7

There’s fun galore as Simon Egerton returns in the writer/director’s chair with a great cast - and look out for a terrific performance from the jester Jiggles (Josh Haberfield).

vivacity-peterborough.com

Snow White

Snow White at The Cresset

The Cresset, until Dec 30

Former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy plays it for laughs as Muddles - and look out for a powerhouse wicked Queen Sovania played by Britt Lenting.

www.cresset.co.uk

Aladdin

The Christmas Market at PE1 Retail Park Photo: Jeremy Paul Clark

The Broadway, until Dec 31

Join KD Theatre’s new production and take a magical carpet ride to Old Peking.

www.thebroadway.today

Beauty and the Beast

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 27-Jan 1

Following on from their hugely successful pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2016, Stamford Pantomime Players bring the tale of Beauty, a very independent young woman, who lives with her father Panisse in the village of Prettybelle, and Prince Rowan who becomes the hideous Beast.

TEL 01780 766455

Aladdin

South Holland Centre, Spalding, until Dec 31

Let Polka Dot Pantomimes whisk you away on a magic carpet to a far off land with this year’s spellbinding family pantomime. Cheer along as Aladdin finds a genie in a lamp who grants him three wishes to make his dreams come true. Full of high energy dance routines, glittering costumes, spectacular scenery, and a great big dollop of audience participation.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Santa Visit

Sacrewell Farm, until Dec 24

Visit Santa at Sacrewell before he boards his sleigh. Each Santa visit reservation includes a present for the children and Christmas themed crafts. Arrive at least one hour before your chosen time slot to see Santa. This will give you enough time to go through the admission gates and walk down to the stable yard and Hutton Barn, where he will be expecting you.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

A Very Christmassy Christmas Concert at Christmas

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Dec 22 and 23

A fantastic variety show that’s sure to get everyone in the family ready for the holidays. Join Simon Aylin and a host of West End performers, a children’s choir, youngsters from Tu Danse Studios and the fabulous Oundle G+S Players.

www.tellingtalestheatre.com

Walks

Peterborough Museum, today and Saturday

Themed Crime and Punishment Walk of the city centre. Starts 7.30pm. Also on Saturday, join the Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre from the museum at 2pm.

01733 864663

Wild Wednesday

Ferry Meadows, Dec 27

Description: Children and adults are welcome to join in some seasonal and wild crafts from10.00am-2.00pm at the Discovery Den. It is free with a suggested donation of £2.

www.neneparktrust.co.uk

Christmas Market

PE1 Retail Park, until Dec 24

Take a stroll around the Christmas Market providing a world of festive delights!

Experience the sights and sounds of the season in a Christmassy setting and find unique crafts and gifts for family and friends in the wooden chalet stalls.

You’ll find a variety of handmade and vintage items from local traders, a selection of arts and crafts and decadent home décor. Plus win tickets for the ice skating rink at the retail park until January 8. See page 60.

www.pe1.co.uk