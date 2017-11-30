10 things to do around Peterborough this week

J M Barrie’s Peter Pan is brought to life in Peterborough this weekend, with music, food and drink, cinema and festive markets to keep everyone busy

Peter Pan

Embe2Go

The Undercroft, December 2

A professional production of Peter Pan, inspired by J.M. Barrie’s novel, produced by Peterborough-based theatre company Lamphouse Theatre. The production will appeal to both boys and girls and discusses important morals; family, responsibility, friendship, bravery, trust and ambition. Suitable age 6+

www.lamphousetheatre.co.uk

Craft and Food Fair

Crowland Abbey, December 2

The annual St Nicholas Craft & Food Fair will be held between 10am and 3pm. This includes food as well as many crafts plus live seasonal music. Refreshments include homemade soup, mulled wine and mince pies. Admission is only 50p. The Fair will close at 3pm as that is when the switching on of the town’s light events will begin.

www.crowlandabbey.org.uk

Whole Lotta Shakin

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 1

Rebel Dean will take you on a journey with all the authentic costume changes, celebrating the music of Shakin’ Stevens, who had more hits than any other artist in the charts throughout the 80s. All driven by a five-piece band, this is a must-see show, if you have ever wondered what’s behind the ‘Green Door’, now is your chance to find out.

Box office 01780 766455

The Conmitments and The Motown Sensations

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 2

The Conmitments are now recognised as more than just a tribute, they are a unique and original interpretation of the classic Soul and Motown sound. The Sensations are a tribute to the Tamla Motown era of the Sixties. The band have been performing for the past 12 years in both the UK and Europe, recreating the classic sounds of The Temptations, The Supremes, Martha Reeves, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and more.

Box office 01780 766455

Moments With Trees

Ferry Meadows, Dec 3

To celebrate trees and people the park will be hosting a tree dressing day. Go to the

Visitor Centre and create an item to hang on special trees, 11.30am to 2.30pm.

www.neneparktrust.org.uk

Christmas Market

Hampton Vale Community Centre, December 3

The Hampton Women’s Institute event runs from 1.45pm to 4.15pm. There will be mince pies, cakes, a raffle, tombola and lucky dip plus business stalls.

hamptonwi2008@gmail.com

Food and drink

City Market, Dec 1 and 2

Embe2Go, the African Carribbean streetfood stall will be serving up rum punch and entertainment from a DJ as well as soulfood from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

www.embepopup.co.uk

Charity concert

Freemasons Lodge, Bretton, Dec 2

The Vocal’Ize Charity Musical Red Carpet Extravaganza also features Just in Tune, O2LP, Northern Journey, DJ Luke and more from 7pm to midnight. There will be a bar and refreshments. The chosen charities are The British Red Cross Hurricane Appeal and The UK Sepsis Trust.

The Lost City of Z

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Peterborough Arts Cinema brings the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilisation that may have once inhabited the region.

www.peterborough artscinema.co.uk

Tour

Peterborough Museum, Dec 2 at 10.30am

Specially designed tour allows a closer look at the details of the city’s heritage, using an accessible route as well as incorporating touch, enlarged pictures and a slower pace. . Starts from Peterborough Museum at 10.30am. Book ahead or turn up on day. More details 01733 864663