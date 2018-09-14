10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this weekend

See the remains of the Napoleonic prison depot at Norman Cross, examining how many thousands of prisoners of war (French, Dutch, German, Italian and Polish) were administered, housed, fed and clothed there on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Heritage Open Days event.

There is a full day for all the family at the Norman Cross Art Gallery and grounds with 100 reenactors on site.

Phill Jupitus

Norman Cross Prison was a Napoleonic War Prison in use from 1797 until 1814, and could house up to 7,000 French prisoners of war. It was the first purpose-built war prison, and was the major industry in the area during this period. It had a population twice that of nearby Peterborough. The story will be told of the prison and the men held here, and shown what remains of the site.

friendsofnormancross.org.uk

Wild Exhibition

Sacrewell Farm throughout September

Walk on the wild side with the month-long WILD exhibition presented by Blue Tokay.

The exhibition explores the native animals of the British Isles and how they have adapted to modern day life. There are gannets, owls, field mice and Atlantic salmon to name but a few; you can walk amongst the exhibition, play in the puppet theatre, and complete activity sheets.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Key Theatre, September 16

Following his hugely successful tour of the UK in 2017, stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus returns with his acclaimed stand-up show JUPLICITY.

Watch in delight and/or horror as experienced funny man Jupitus drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

Tickets: Vivacity.org

Reunion

Parkway Club, September 14

The Baker Perkins Historical Society is holding an evening of nostalgia for former and current Baker Perkins employees and guests. Licensed bar and supper. Tickets £5.

Tel 01733 283122.

Variety Concert

All Saints Paston Church Hall, September 15

The 21st annual variety concert at 7.00pm will feature highlights of previous concerts down the years including music hall, show stoppers, comedy sketches and songs.

Tickets £5 on 01733 575102 or pay on the door.

Food and Drink Festival

Barnwell Country Park, September 16

The Friends of Barnwell Country Park are holding a food and drink festival with more than 20 stalls confirmed from wine and beer to fine teas and fudge. There will also be street food vendors.

Open 10am to 4pm.

Henry Blofeld

Key Theatre, September 17

Legendary ex-cricket commentator Henry Blofeld retired from international cricket commentary in June 2017 following 50 years behind the microphone. The show is full of unheard anecdotes from on and off the pitch, as well as stories from Test Match Special.

Tickets at vivacity.org

The Real Thing

Key Theatre, Sept 14

The 70s hitmakers are back with their Feel The Force tour 2018 with two of the original singers, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Open Day

Sycamore BMW, Werrington, Sept 15/16

BBQ, live music, kids’ bouncy castle and games, test drives and more.

11am to 4pm.

Wet Felted Flower Making

Peterborough Museum, Sept 15

Learn how to wet felt Merino wool and silk to create two unique flowers for decoration or to wear. A great workshop for beginners or those who want to learn the basics of wet felting with local artisan felter Eve Marshall.

Booking is essential on 01733 864663.