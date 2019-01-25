10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Daredevil acts meet rock show in the Circus of Horrors at the Key - plus there are Tuder-themed events, comedy, art, storytelling and theatre to look forward to in and around Peterborough this week.

The Katharine of Aragon Festival gets under way today with Tudor-themed events in the city tomorrow and Sunday.

At Home With The Tudors

Imaginary Advice

Metal Chauffeurs Cottage, January 25, 7pm

Writer and performer Ross Sutherland will showcase his live performance of his award winning podcast Imaginary Advice - an exploration of new forms of audio storytelling. Special guest Mark Grist will also be joining Ross onstage for a conversation and preview of his forthcoming new podcast, Mark Can’t Rap.

Women In Rock

www.imaginaryadvice.com

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox Cafe, Bridge Street, January 31

Topping the bill is the exciting and energetic Vince Atta. Using a multi-track

Frankie's Guys

looper and pedals, Vince creates live on-the-spot Hip-Hop/Reggae/ Techno/ anything, hilariously fusing it with natural stand-up, storytelling and characters. Also on the bill is actor and comedian Barry Castagnola and madcap Lindsey Santoro.

Compere for the night will be the cheeky and sociable Stevie Gray.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Art Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery until February 9

The first exhibition of 2019 opened last week - titled That’s Life. Featured artists are Ian Simm, Tony Nero, Darren Stevenson, Margie Nottingham and David Lewis. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 11am to 4pm, other times by appointment.

Call 01733 245189 for more information or go to www.normancrossgallery.com

Nature Tots

Ferry Meadows Country Park, January 28

The fun monthly outdoor parent and toddler group returns on Monday. Each session has a nature theme and will include a messy craft activity, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, story and songtime.

There are two Nature Tots sessions each month, with the second session being a repeat of the first one, so you will only need to book yourself onto one session each month.

It is aimed at age two years+. Cost: £3.

Adults may bring up to two paying children. Accompanying siblings below the age of 2yrs may attend at no cost.

neneparktrust.co.uk

Dirty Dusting

Key Theatre, January 28

A chance wrong number, gives three cleaning ladies, a great idea ‘Why not run a sex chat line?’ after all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner. This heart-warming, feel good comedy stars Crissy Rock (Benidorm).

www.vivacity.org

Circus of Horrors

Key Theatre, January 29

Imagine a brilliant rock show combined with amazing, bizarre and dare devil circus acts, a stellar light show and all performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

www.vivacity.org

Women in Rock

The Cresset, January 25

Four powerhouse vocalists bring you the very best songs from the world’s greatest female rock legends such as Heart, Joan Jett, Pat

Benatar, Bonnie Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Blondie, Patti Smith, Pink, Cher and many

more.

www.thecresset.co.uk

Neil Angilley Trio

When Polly Met Fergie, Westgate Arcade, January 31

606 Jazz club from Chelsea, the last Thursday of the month starting with Neil Angilley Trio.

www.whenpollymetfergie.co.uk

Stamford Corn Exchange, January 26

This celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, is a fast paced, energetic production with an authentic live concert feel, featuring such timeless classics as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry and Oh What A Night.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk