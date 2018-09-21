10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Lovers of comedy, jazz and food are in for a treat this weekend with all featuring in our rundown of things to do in and around Peterborough.

Key Theatre Studio, Sept 21

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent - Noel James is surreal, bizarre, absurd, intelligent, and yet, somehow strangely attractive. His best lines would grace any comedian’s repertoire; the worst would shame a cracker factory. Highly original and just plain ridiculous. Noel is supported by your host Simon Feilder and hotly tipped newcomer Olga Koch.

Tickets at Vivacity.org

Hurricane (big screen)

Key Theatre, September 21

The story of a group of brave Poles who fought in the skies over England in WW2, not just to keep Great Britain free from the Nazis, but also to keep alive the very idea of their own country, which had existed in its modern form for barely 20 years before it was crushed between the opposing jaws of Germany and Russia. Equipped with the almost-obsolete Hurricane and (with some initial reluctance) given RAF blue uniforms, while they fought, Poland lived.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Talentbanq

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 21

Presenting five of London and Manchester’s hottest rising stars Coffeepot Drive, Joe Slater, Cosmo Calling, Hollie Rogers, and Georgia and the Vintage Youth.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

International Picnic

The Green Backtard, September 22

The International Picnic takes place from noon. Entry is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

Harvest Festival Weekend

Sacrewell Farm, September 22 and 23

Harvest season is upon us, and Sacrewell is joining in the celebrations with their Harvest Festival Weekend. Visitors can scrump for apples in Sacrewell’s own orchard, and press them into fresh apple juice, toast marshmallows on the fire pit, and bake bread in the old Victorian mill. The blacksmith in residence will also be there leading blacksmith workshops.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox Cafe, Sept 27

Headlining will be Irish comedian Andrew Stanley, who oozes gentle charm.

Support comes from Scott Bennett, runner up in the 2014 English Comedian Of The Year competition, and comedian, impressionist and actor Luke Kempner. Compere is Fran Jenking.

funhousecomedy.co.uk

Claire Colton with V12 Jazz

St Peter’s Churh, Oundle, Sept 22

Claire is a singer with a great jazz voice and she will be joined by Julian Hunt, piano; Bill Coleman, string bass; Alan Boynton, drums; Adrian Bullers, saxophone & clarinet with music from the Great American Song Book.

Tickets - £10.00 from oundleboxoffice.com or 01832 274734

Remi Harris

Crowland Abbey, Sept 23

Remi Harris, who has toured worldwide and performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival, returns with a mixture of Gypsy Swing, Jazz, Blues, Rock and world music.

Tickets crowlandabbey.org.uk

International Street Food and Gift Market

Huntingdon Market Square , Sept 26- 29

Enjoy a rich taste of the world from array of food and gift stalls with a choice of wares from German sausage to Chinese noodles and from Italian designer textiles to Jamaican street fashion and so much more. Open 9am-6pm.

huntingdonfirst.co.uk

Dr Janina Ramirez

Peterborough Cathedral, Sept 21

Just yards from the display of the spacecraft that took Tim Peake and his fellow astronauts to the International Space Station and back, the broadcaster and author will shed a medieval light on humankind’s place in the universe. Starts at 7.30pm.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk