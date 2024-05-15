Moment suspected thief is chased by police across farmland after abandoning Range Rover in dramatic footage
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a suspected thief dashed from bushes and across farmland before being caught by police.
Greater Manchester Police say Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) officers apprehended a suspected thief after a pursuit across a farmer’s field on May 13. The force received a call at around 12.50pm to report that a man had taken a Range Rover Evoque from its owner on Town Lane in Denton, Hyde.
TVIU officers attended the area and found the vehicle abandoned. A short time later, a man emerged from the bushes and ran across the farmland to a field opposite and into a set of trees.
After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving before being taken to custody.
PC Oliver Rose from TVIU said: “From the call coming in we responded to the incident in minutes, getting to the scene and locating the vehicle in question. Our patience and anticipation of where the suspect could appear from helped us in apprehending him, as he tried to make his way across a field and into the wilderness.”
