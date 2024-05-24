Speeding driver smashes into the back of a lorry before flipping over multiple times in dramatic footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a driver smashed into the back of a lorry at speed before flipping over on the motorway.
Arron Bond, 31, swerved violently and crashed on the M2 on July 3 2022, injuring his passenger who required surgery for fractures to her arm, wrist and hand. Bond’s blue Volvo can be seen careering across all three lanes of the M2’s eastbound carriageway between Chatham and Gillingham, Kent, before smashing into the back of a lorry at high speed and flipping over multiple times.
Emergency vehicles, including the air ambulance, travelled to the scene of the crash where debris was scattered across all three lanes and the hard shoulder. Firefighters used hydraulic cutters and spreaders to remove the doors and roof of Bond's car in order to extract him and his passenger from the wreck.
Bond, whose girlfriend was in labour during his sentencing hearing, was given a two-year jail term, suspended for 18 months after admitting to the offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Bond was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirements. He was also banned from driving for two years, and will have to take an extended test to regain his licence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.