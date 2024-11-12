Video shows a large chunk of wall missing from a building as a HGV hit a pub - with the driver having to be cut free from the lorry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lorry hit a pub yesterday (October 11), with the driver ‘breaking his leg’ and having to be cut free.

The HGV collided with the Three Fishes pub and a building next to Hong Kong City takeaway in Shrewsbury. No one else was hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge chunks of brickwork were torn through, with large holes in the buildings left behind.

Posting to Facebook, the Three Fishes pub said: "So as you're already aware a catastrophic accident has happened at the Three Fishes this morning. It has caused severe structural damage to the premises. However, everyone is ok. The pub will be closed for the foreseeable future. Will post again in the coming week but trying to process everything right now”.

The lorry belongs to Chilton Bulk Transport based in Abertillery, South Wales.

Boss Steven Chilton told the Shropshire Star that the driver broke his leg in the collision and the lorry was carrying a load of glass from South Wales to North Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The last I heard was that he'd broken his leg. This is the first time we've had anything like this happen so it's a bit of a shock to the system. I don't think this driver has ever had an accident working for us. He's been with us five years, possibly going on 10”.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.29am on Monday, November 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"One lorry in collision with two buildings. One casualty released from vehicle by fire service personnel using cutting equipment. A49 is currently blocked at Bayston Hill by attending emergency service vehicles. Road users should seek alternative routes until further notice."