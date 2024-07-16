Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I visited the breath-taking Lake Maggiore in Italy and explored the beautiful islands - a trip of dreams that you need to experience.

I went on TUI’s Lakes and Mountains trip to explore the Swiss-Italian Lake Maggiore, a wonderful alternative to the more famous Italian lakes. The lake is the second largest in Italy, stretching 40 miles in length and spans the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, as well as bordering into Switzerland. It is the largest lake in southern Switzerland.

When I arrived in Stresa, I knew I was in for a treat. I stayed at the Grand Hotel Des Iles Borromee - and it was grand on every level. It was like staying in a palace, with chandeliers in every room, centuries-old paintings, and a royal-like gate that opens to the spectacular view of the hotel. The hotel opened in March 1863 and was quickly established as the ‘Grand Hotel’ of the lake, featuring in various Italian and foreign tourist book guides.

My room was on the second floor and it had two balconies, both overlooking the stunning view of the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore. It was truly beautiful to be able to wake up and enjoy the sunshine on the balcony with such breath-taking views, as well as admiring the twinkling lights on the promenade and the dark waters of the lake in the evening.

The hotel boasts a Des Iles Spa which takes relaxation to another level with warm indoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi and a room to lounge on sunbeds. It also has a large, bright gym, and the food for breakfast was a delicious array of pastries, fruits, and more - that you could enjoy sitting just outside of the hotel.

Walking into Stresa was a delight with little alleyways full of restaurants and wine bars, and locals sitting outside enjoying their meals and drinks. I tried wine tasting at AI Buscion wine bar where the owner detailed all of the delicious wines I was sampling whilst also supplying me with cheeses and cured meats. It felt like a true Italian experience, and was to be one of many during my TUI Lakes and Mountains trip.

I had dinner at an authentic Stresa pizzeria La Papagallo - where of course the pizza did not disappoint, I mean I was in Italy after all. The next day I departed the harbour on a private boat and headed to the the Borromean Islands. The tour included Isola Madre, Isola Pescatori and Isola Bella.

I was blown away. Boating across the Lake and visiting the different islands was an experience I won’t forget and the views all around me were amazing. Each island had its different quirks and attractions to explore including the gardens of the 17th century Pallazzo Borromeo on Isola Bella and the botanical gardens on Isola Madre. I had lunch at Ristorante Belvedere on Isola Pescatori and I would highly recommend having lunch here as it had beautiful views of the lake, and the food was divine.

In the evening, I learnt how to make fresh, regional pasta in the home of Gisella Motta, an incredible home cook who is part of Cesarine cooking classes. Her house was not far from the hotel and it was a beautiful experience. The cooks, also known as Cesarinas, welcome guests to unearth the stories and habits of local families across more than 450 villages and cities in Italy. I was truly immersed in the Italian culture during the evening - and is something everyone must do when visiting Italy. We tried the pasta at the end, and Gisella had made some sauce to go with it - and wow, it was the best pasta I have ever tasted.

Next up on the trip, I crossed the border from Italy into Switzerland on the Lake Maggiore Express, travelling on the narrow-gauge railway from Domodossola to Locarno. The train journey had amazing views of the rolling hills and countryside, passing glistening lakes and villages. Locarno was a bustling town on the base of the Alps. I visited the Piazza Grande which is one of the biggest and most famous squares in Switzerland, and it was such a nice day out being able to hop over from one country to the next via train.

I got the ferry back to Stresa and enjoyed the views all around me as we glided past the islands. In the evening I was treated to cocktails at the stunning Sky Bar at Hotel La Palma which is just a short walk from the hotel I stayed at. If you are staying in Stresa I would definitely recommend going as you can enjoy drinks outside with the backdrop of the Lake and its magical islands. For dinner I headed to Lo Stornello in the historic heart of the town on the shores of the lake which serves traditional Piedmont cuisine - and again was treated to delicious food.

Last but not least on trip, I took a short car journey to visit Lake Orta. I loved it here with its cobbled streets and charming town. Lake Orta is a hidden gem in Italy and is known by the local as the Cinderella Lake because of its untouched beauty and tranquil atmosphere. It was beautiful. I explored the local church on the island of San Giulio and spotted beautiful signs around that had quote such as ‘accept yourself, grow, ripen’.

The trip was a special experience that I could do over and over again. It was the perfect mix of relaxation, luxury, and exploration with so many things to do and places to explore. If you are looking for inspiration for your holiday this summer, look no further.

Listed below are how much the excursions I experienced cost:

Guided half day tour of Lake Orta £47 per person

Private guided boat tour of all three Borromean Islands £342 excluding entrance fees

Entrance to Isola Bella, Isola Madre & Palavincino Park £33 per person

Hop on hop off boat services from £10 per person excluding entrance fee

Cooking with Cesarina experience £73 per person

Lake Maggiore wine tasting at Al Buscion Bar & Restaurant, Stresa 20 Euros per person

Lake Maggiore Express from Domodossola to Locarno Switzerland with return ferry to Stressa 51 Euros per person including seat reservation. The train runs on Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday and you need to book in advance and must reserve a seat; no standing is allowed.