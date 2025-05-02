Peterborough’s biggest bus operator aims to plan for the future with newly elected officials

By Stephen Kiely
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 15:32 BST
Paul Bristow at the wheel of a Stagecoach East bus, with Darren RoePaul Bristow at the wheel of a Stagecoach East bus, with Darren Roe
Paul Bristow at the wheel of a Stagecoach East bus, with Darren Roe
Peterborough’s biggest bus operator is looking forward to working with new Mayor, Paul Bristow of the Conservative Party, and newly elected local councillors to build for the future of our transport network.

Stagecoach East is proud of running an extremely reliable service – completing over 99.5% of the miles that it is scheduled to complete each week – but there remain important issues around the future of bus travel, in this busy and dynamic region.

Congestion remains a major concern in our biggest towns and cities, and planned and unplanned roadworks play an important role in causing traffic jams. Bus operators also want to talk to local elected officials about the role of cycle lanes and bus priority.

Then there are issues around how to create sustainable rural bus routes, which are essential for keeping people who live in rural areas connected, as well as the future of franchising across the county.

Stagecoach East hosted Mayor Bristow for a visit prior to the election, to start the discussion about how to improve services.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I welcome our new Mayor Bristow and all the newly elected councillors into their positions. We know just how much we can achieve if we all work together – and if elected officials rely on the knowledge of all our local operators – so I am excited to work with them all.

Cambridgeshire is a wonderful region to serve, but there are big and tough choices to be made to improve our regional transport network. At Stagecoach, we believe in the need to plan for the future, and now is the ideal moment to do just that.”

- Find out more about but tickets and services in Cambridgeshire here: https://stagecoach.onelink.me/2899670060?pid=website_regional_tickets&is_retargeting=true&af_dp=st%3A%2F%2FbuyTickets%3FticketUuid%3D89787dd9-99f9-4980-87ca-6e372b02c04c%26locationCode%3DCMB

